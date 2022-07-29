Meals

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, future dates for the first Thursdays of the month are August 4, September 1, October 6, November 3 and December 1. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 For the Friday night take-out supper on July 29 the menu will include mac and cheese w/ham, salad and pineapple fluff. $12. on August 5, it will be Frito Pie, cornbread, Boston Cream Pie poke cake for dessert. $12. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support!

WILTON — Wilton United Methodist Church will have a bake sale, Friday, Aug. 5, during the Wilton Blueberry Festival. Assorted pies, whoopie pies, muffins, cookies and hot dogs will be sold. Seating will be provided if needed. For more information call Kitty McDonald at 645-2190.

WILTON — Wilton Congregational Church will hold a take-out chicken barbecue Friday, Aug. 5, at 5 p.m. Price is $12 for half a chicken, coleslaw, roll, and blueberry cake. Meals may be pre-ordered by calling 491-4413 or 645-2535.

WILTON — Lobster Lunch Fundraiser: St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will once again offer a bagged lobster roll lunch for sale for Blueberry Festival on Saturday, August 6th. Lunches includes fresh clear meat lobster roll, choice of drink (Coke, Diet Coke, Brisk Iced Tea, or bottled water), chips, and a homemade brownie. The cost for this lunch is $20 (we had to raise prices due to the cost of lobster). We accept cash and checks. Pre-order or walk-up until sold out. To go or eat under the shade trees in the front churchyard. To pre-order, please call the church office at 645-2639 or email to [email protected] Please provide your name, phone #, # of lunches, and choice of drink. We will take pre-orders through 10 a.m. on August 6. Location: 59 High St in Wilton (near Kineowatha Park). Time: 11 a.m. until sold out. Please note that parade starts at 10 a.m. so be aware of temporary road closures.

WILTON — Wilton United Methodist Church will hold a fundraising luncheon at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, during the Wilton Blueberry Festival. Meatball subs, hot dogs, sandwiches, beverages and blueberry desserts will be available. Seating will be provided if needed. For more information call Kitty McDonald at 645-2190.

Sales

INDUSTRY —Yard Sale/Craft Fair/Bake Sale on Saturday, August 13 at the Industry Town Hall from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. It is sponsored by the Industry Community Kitchen to benefit ECU Heat Program. Space rental is $10 with an inside table provided by us or weather permitting you can rent space outside and bring your own table and canopy. Call Vicci @ 778-6722 for more info and space rental reservations.

NORTH JAY — North Jay Grange #10 is having an Indoor/Outdoor Sale on Saturday August 6 including a Food Sale from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. We have more good clean clothing for the family, footwear, some fall and winter clothes, infants and girls, furniture and household items. New and gently used items, small furniture. FMI -207-208-9225.

Cars

FARMINGTON — Sunday, July 31, from 4 to 7 p.m., brings an entertaining afternoon/evening filled with music and food while viewing classic cars and trucks at Fairbanks Union Church, 583 Fairbanks Road, Farmington. Car and truck registration times will be 4 to 5:30 p.m. to be eligible for the prizes.

AUBURN — Summer Car Show Series, July 24, August 13 and September 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Cure Cannabis Co., 32 Riverside Drive, Auburn. Food trucks will be on site.

Quilt Show

WILTON — Wilton United Methodist Church will host a quilt show following the Wilton Blueberry Festival parade Saturday morning, Aug. 6. The show will feature work from area quilters.

Faerie Houses

PHILLIPS — Announcement! Wonderland Children’s Festival, a part of Phillips’ Old Home Days, is presenting its first “Found Objects Faerie House Contest at 43 Main street in Phillips.” Starting Friday, August 19, at 1 p.m., bring your unusual found objects to the designated faerie house tent and create your winning entry. Entries from people of all ages will be accepted until 1 p.m., Saturday, August 20, with judging at 2 p.m. Three winners receive a gift certificate and will have their houses featured permanently at Wonderland. For more information, email: [email protected]

Service

WILTON — Four Wilton churches, Methodist, Episcopal, Dryden Baptist and Congregational will be having an Ecumenical Service August 7, at 9 a.m., at Bass Park at the head of Wilson Lake. The public is invited. The theme is “What Positive Things are Happening in Your Church” and communion will be served. Please bring your own chair for sitting. If the weather is not cooperative the service will be held at the Congregational Church, 386 Main Street in Wilton.

Music

WILTON — Wilton United Methodist Church will provide music by Margaret Arsenault and Friends 1-3 p.m. Friday afternoon, Aug. 5, as part of the Wilton Blueberry Festival.

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington outdoor Summer Concert Series that will feature free, live music on the lawn of the Emery Community Arts Center in June, July and August. All concerts begin at 7 p.m. and are open to the public. Audience members are welcome to bring lawn chairs or a picnic blanket. In case of rain, the concert will be moved indoors to Emery’s performance space. Saturday, August 27, Louisa Stancioff and Dead Gowns.

FARMINGTON — ArtsFarmington is pleased to present a Benefit Concert by the newly formed Buttonwood Trio playing works by Fauré and Babajanian. Admission is by donation, with all proceeds going to Ukrainian humanitarian relief. The concert will be August 7 at 3 p.m. in the Emery Community Arts Center at the University of Maine at Farmington.

FARMINGTON — John Moore has been working to bring shows home to Farmington with concerts at the Amphitheater but this is the first summer the Whistlestop Concert Series has been in full swing. Spencer and the Walrus will be on stage Saturday, July 30, Storyteller musician Slaid Cleaves will highlight the Whistlestop Concert Series Amphitheater Stage Aug. 7. Gates open at 5 p.m., with the show beginning at 6 p.m. Ward Hayden and the Outliers August 20 and Brett Dennen Friday, Sept. 16. Concertgoers should bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food and beverage vendors will be available on site. Tickets are $25 and available at www.WhistlestopConcertSeries.com/shows-tickets. The Amphitheater Stage is located behind the Narrow Gauge Cinema.

Pomp Russell

WELD — How an enslaved Black infant becomes soldier, and citizen of Weld, Maine. Thanks to the roots of Weld and Maine’s beginnings and the branches of Weld’s earliest families. Join Judy Granger, local genealogist & citizen historian, at the Weld Free Public Library, for presentations & conversations. Monday, August 15, 6:30 p.m., for the early abolitionists.

