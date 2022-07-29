FARMINGTON — United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is excited to offer our 6th annual COLOR ME UNITED 5K Run/Walk this year! The event will be August 27. The race will start at 9 a.m., with a huge color explosion at the Narrow Gauge Movie Theater parking lot, right off Front Street in Farmington. The race will end there as well. This year will be even more COLORFUL and fun, come dressed as cool or funky as you can, with your team or as an individual.

Interested walkers, runners, teams, or individuals, etc. can register online at www.uwtva.org for just $30, teams of five or more for $25/person. For a promo code/discount, be sure to visit United Way’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/uwtva. If the last five years are any indication, you do not want to miss it, it is going to be a BLAST. Runners will head out right at 9am. Walkers to follow around 9:05am. Route is well-marked, will have crossing volunteers, and will travel Front Street, Main Street, Prescott Street, Maple Ave, High Street and Anson Street.

Registration fee includes a white t-shirt, sunglasses, bandana, water from Poland Spring, color pack, and other goodies so you are fully prepared for the color run experience. Proceeds from this race will be invested right back into our community through efforts like the Hope Fund, Packs for Progress, Don’t Despair Car Repair, community partners/programs like Meals on Wheels, food and fuel assistance and so much more. There will be prizes for largest team (LEAP and Team Strong hold the honor for the past year or two), and for the top three finishers in each age category. A photo backdrop is available to take before/after pictures if you like.

Volunteers are also needed to assist on the day of the race. Volunteer activities include spraying water, throwing color/paint, crossing guards/assistants, route guides, set up/clean up, and handing out drinking water.

For more information about the COLOR ME UNITED 5k Walk/Run visit www.uwtva.org or visit United Way on Facebook, www.facebook.com/uwtva. For more information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Like United Way on Facebook to be kept up to speed on up-coming programs and initiatives.

