St. Lawrence
CANTON, NY — Meghan Charles from Farmington has been named to St. Lawrence University’s Dean’s List for achieving academic excellence during the Spring 2022 semester. Charles attended Mount Blue High School. Charles is a member of the Class of 2022 and is majoring in psychology and environmental studies. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.
