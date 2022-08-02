ANDOVER — The 41st edition of Andover Olde Home begins on Friday and continues into Sunday.

Committee Chair Joe Luce said the theme for the event is “Community,” noting that the town has a lot of volunteers who make this three-day event a success for Andover.

On Saturday, festivities will kick off with a parade at 10 a.m. The public is welcome to join in on the parade. At 9:30 will be the judging of the floats, with best float trophy prizes of first, second and third.

The parade will include the barrel train for the kids. They are also looking for kids all ages to be in their “bike spectacular ride” in this year’s parade! Come with your bicycle and helmet all decorated and win a prize! The gathering place will be across from the fire station. 1st, 2nd and 3rd place will be awarded.

The event gets a big boost as members of the Andover Service Circle and Andover Historical Society are back in full force, after many of them stayed away last year due to covid concerns.

As a result, returning Saturday are the Flower Show, the Craft Show and the Road Race.

Registration for the Road Race is at the Andover Elementary School from 7 to 7:45 a.m. Be at the school at least 15 minutes prior to the race.

There is a one-mile fun run and a one-mile walk that starts at 8 a.m. There is also a 4.5 mile run that starts at 8:10 a.m.

Divisions for the 4.5-mile run for adults are 0-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60 and up.

Divisions for the one-mile run for boys and girls are 0-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, and 13-14.

The one-mile walk is open to all ages.

Registration for the one-mile walk and run is $15; for the 4.5 mile run, $25.

Make checks payable to Andover Service Circle. Mail payment to Andover Service Circle, 187 East Andover Rd., E. Andover, ME 04226.

There is plenty of parking at the Andover Elementary School. This race benefits the Andover Service Circle.

Mary Damone, who annually makes a large quilt to be raffled, has made a moose quilt for this event.

Chances will be $2 each and three for $5, available at The Common. The winning name will be drawn after the button drawings, according to Luce. Raffles proceeds will go towards next year’s event.

The husband and wife team of John and Nancy Arsenault will again demonstrate their chainsaw wildlife art this Saturday, next to the Town Hall.

Last year, they started creating a bear at Andover Olde Home Days. Since then, they’ve been putting the finishing touches on it and will bring it with them to sell.

There will be a car show in Aker’s Field. It will be informal, more of a cruise-in type where you just show up. There will be no entry fees. They are spreading the word through fliers, including at other car shows in the region. There will be food and refreshments free of charge to the participants.

The Andover Congregational Church annual cookie walk and bake sale will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. until sold out. Closes for the parade at 10 a.m. and reopens when the parade ends.

The Andover Public Library will have a book sale — 10 for $1 — Saturday from noon to 4:30 p.m.

The antique lawn tractor pulls begin at 11 a.m. on Grimaldi Field, followed by the ever popular lawn tractor races at 3 p.m.

The crafters will be on the Common. Food trucks will be there, including a couple of new

There will be a craft show, and the annual fire department chicken barbecue will happen around noon.

Next to Mills Market will be an all-day cornhole tournament and a women’s skillet toss, both starting at 11 a.m.

The Ellis River Riders will be doing a horse show on Saturday and Sunday.

This traditional event began in 1980 following the 175th Anniversary of the town in 1979, after many participants urged the committee to continue with a yearly celebration.

.

.

Andover Olde Home Days 2022

August 5th, 6th and 7th

Friday, August 5th

All evening on the Common t-shirt’s, buttons and 50/50 raffle.

4-7 p.m. art show at Andover Guest House (across from mills market).

6:30 p.m. live concert with Marshall Meisner Band and the Pete Coolidge Band on The Common.

Saturday, August 6th

All day — Shuttle service from Grimaldi Field to the Common.

All day — T-shirts, buttons and 50/50 raffle. For sale on the Common until sold out.

All day — Pony/horse rides at the baseball field wood carving demonstration next to Town Hall.

8 a.m. — Road Race from the Andover Elementary School. Pre-registration begins at 7 a.m.

8 a.m. — Coffee, donuts & cookie walk at the Congressional Church

8 a.m. — Antique & Classic Car Show at Akers Field behind the fire station.

10 a.m. — Parade. Line up at 9 a.m.; judging at 9:30 a.m. White’s Field. Bikes, carriage’s, wagons line up at 9 a.m.; judging at 9:30 a.m. at the tennis court.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Photography contest and exhibit at Town Hall.

11 a.m. — Tractor pull at Grimaldi field.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Flower show at Andover Historical Building.

11 a.m to 3 p.m. — Art show at Andover Guest House.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Cornhole tournament and skillet toss (left of Mills’ Market).

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Children’s activities and games at the baseball field.

11:30 a.m. — Chicken barbeque at the fire station.

11:30 a.m. — Lobster dinner at Mills’ Market.

12 p.m. — Button and raffle drawings at the common.

12-4:30 p.m. — Book sale at Andover Public Library.

3 p.m. — Lawn tractor races at Grimaldi Field.

3 p.m. — Ellis River Riders Horse Show on Airport Road.

Advertisement

Sunday August 7th

10 a.m. — Ellis River Riders Horse Show on Airport Road.

.

.

Flower Show returns

The 69th annual Flower Show will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Andover Historical Society Building.

The Theme is “Community.” Categories are:

1. Hook and Ladder — Arrangement using a metal container.

2. Friday Night Concerts ‘Song Titles’ — Your choice.

3. Devil’s Den — Your choice of Arrangement.

4. Single Speciman — ‘In Dedication’ — Bottles provided.

5. Appalachian Trail — Arrangement using greens and whites.

6. Flat Rocks — Dish Garden Arrangement — Ages 12 and under.

7. Andover Common — Military Appreciation.

Arrangements using red, white and blue

8. Historical Society — Houseplants honoring Eda Perkins.

9. Service Circle — Arrangement using cup and saucer.

10. ‘Going Moosing’ — using moose, wildflowers and grasses.

11. Town Meeting — Creative, colorful and energetic.

Entries will be received between 4-7:30 Friday evening. Please pick up exhibites between 2:15-3:15 p.m. Saturday.

Greenery and accessories permitted in all entries except single speciman. One entry per category — no artificial flowers.

Awards will be given for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, Honorable Mention, Best of Show, and a Judge’s Award. All decisions final; doors closed during judging.

The Flower Committee is not responsible for loss or breakage.

.

.

Andover Olde Home Days photography contest Saturday

The annual photography contest will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Town Hall.

There are two groups of entrants, those 15 and under and those 16 and older. Contestants may submit up to 28 photos, 4 in each category.

The categories included black and white, portrait, landscape, flower, birds, animal and unique.

They may be submitted at the Town Hall on Wednesday and Thursday from 5-7 p.m., and Friday from 4-6 p.m.

If you need to drop off your photos at another time during the week, call or text Ray at (207) 418-1157. Each photo must have your name, town and category on the back. Please include your age if you are 15 or under.

No professionals please.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: