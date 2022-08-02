Arabelle Lawton of Rumford picks blueberries Sunday afternoon, July 31, at The Wilton Blueberry Farm in Wilton. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Theresa Stoklas of Rumford holds a fistful of blueberries Sunday afternoon, July 31, at The Wilton Blueberry Farm in Wilton. Her son and granddaughter were also picking the large, juicy berries. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Jamie Heald of Litchfield holds one of the trays of blueberries he picked Sunday afternoon, July 31, at The Wilton Blueberry Farm in Wilton. He said he prefers the farm to ones closer to his home as the fruit isn’t sprayed and the berries’ taste is much better. Seen at right is farm employee Kassidy Wyman of Livermore. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Ripe berries carpet this highbush blueberry plant with blue Sunday afternoon, July 31, at The Wilton Blueberry Farm in Wilton. Planted more than 70 years ago, the bushes are producing more fruit than last year, owner Mat Bickford said. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser