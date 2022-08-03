Sales

NORTH JAY — North Jay Grange #10 is having an Indoor/Outdoor Sale on Saturday August 6 including a Food Sale from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. We have more good clean clothing for the family, footwear, some fall and winter clothes, infants and girls, furniture and household items. New and gently used items, small furniture. FMI -207-208-9225.

Meals

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 For the Friday night take-out supper on July 29 the menu will include mac and cheese w/ham, salad and pineapple fluff. $12. on August 5, it will be Frito Pie, cornbread, Boston Cream Pie poke cake for dessert. $12. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

WILTON — Wilton United Methodist Church will have a bake sale, Friday, Aug. 5, during the Wilton Blueberry Festival. Assorted pies, whoopie pies, muffins, cookies and hot dogs will be sold. Seating will be provided if needed. For more information call Kitty McDonald at 645-2190.

WILTON — Lobster Lunch Fundraiser: St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will once again offer a bagged lobster roll lunch for sale for Blueberry Festival on Saturday, August 6th. Lunches includes fresh clear meat lobster roll, choice of drink (Coke, Diet Coke, Brisk Iced Tea, or bottled water), chips, and a homemade brownie. The cost for this lunch is $20 (we had to raise prices due to the cost of lobster). We accept cash and checks. Pre-order or walk-up until sold out. To go or eat under the shade trees in the front churchyard. To pre-order, please call the church office at 645-2639 or email to [email protected] Please provide your name, phone #, # of lunches, and choice of drink. We will take pre-orders through 10 a.m. on August 6. Location: 59 High St in Wilton (near Kineowatha Park). Time: 11 a.m. until sold out. Please note that parade starts at 10 a.m. so be aware of temporary road closures.

WILTON — Wilton United Methodist Church will hold a fundraising luncheon at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, during the Wilton Blueberry Festival. Meatball subs, hot dogs, sandwiches, beverages and blueberry desserts will be available. Seating will be provided if needed. For more information call Kitty McDonald at 645-2190.

WILTON — Wilton Congregational Church will hold a take-out chicken barbecue Friday, Aug. 5, at 5 p.m. Price is $12 for half a chicken, coleslaw, roll, and blueberry cake. Meals may be pre-ordered by calling 491-4413 or 645-2535.

