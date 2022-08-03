JAY— New Life Baptist Church opened up their “Summer Celebration” with a fun filled “Super Soaker” success. The 9:30 youth Bible class featured special guests C.J. Grimbilas and Miss Claudia Vara, who worked with the youth group on looking at the things that God cannot do. This includes the fact that God cannot change, and that God cannot lie.

The title of the morning message by Pastor Chris Grimbilas was “Donkey Theology.” It was a fresh look at the timeless story of the triumphal entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem. He focused on Luke 19:31, which says, “And if any man ask you, Why do ye loose him? thus shall ye say unto him, Because the Lord hath need of him.” What the Lord had need of was a donkey. This particular donkey, was unique in so many ways.

When you consider the donkey and the disciples, there was no way they could miss this donkey. Jesus sent them for this one special donkey. Jesus searches out each and every one of us because He considers each of us to be special. The disciples were told to go get this donkey. They just did what the Lord said. Pastor Grimbilas commented that folks would have a much less complicated time if they just did what Jesus told them to do.

The follow up point had to do with the donkey and his owner. When the owner found out that Jesus needed the donkey, the owner immediately gave it to him. Pastor Grimbilas made the point that we live in a selfish world, but that is not the attitude that the Lord wants us to have. Elsewhere in Scripture the Bible says that God loves a cheerful giver. This is what the disciples discovered when the owner of the donkey challenged them.

Jesus needed the donkey. Why? It was the fulfillment of an event that God had predicted 500 years earlier. Why? As evidence of His authority. The big question was this? Have you ever tried to ride a donkey that has never been ridden? It’s not going to happen, unless you are the One who created the donkey. Pastor Grimbilas closed with the things that applied directly to our interaction with the Lord.

Immediately following the service, Pastor Grimbilas joined in the fun with the young people celebrating summer with Super Soaker Sunday. The heavy duty water guns came out and the battle was on! It was a great time for the young people.

Once the youth department dried off, everyone had lunch and moved into the auditorium, where C.J. Grimbilas spoke on the topic, “Spirit or spirits.” Their title reflected what it means to walk in God’s Spirit as explained in Ephesians 5:19. “Speaking to yourselves in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody in your heart to the Lord.” It was a great reminder of the difference that we should see in behavior based on our relationship with the Lord.

Next Sunday, New Life Baptist Church will host guest speaker, Dr. Dave Garnett, the Pastor Emeritus from Open Door Baptist Church of Lisbon. In conjunction with the New Life Baptist Church “Summer Celebration,” the church is hosting “Fiesta Sunday.” Folks are encouraged to come in modest south of the border attire and bring tacos and desserts. Everyone is invited to this special day, beginning at 10:30 am. New Life Baptist Church is located at 66 Hyde Road in Jay.

