Charlie Adams, at left and Keith Howard of Logger’s Den install the roofing for a new pavilion at Kineowatha Park in Wilton Wednesday, Aug. 3. The pavilion has been funded by Judith Bjorn’s $100,000 donation to the Wilton Parks and Recreation Department. Howard, owner of Logger’s Den which was contracted for the project, said the town asked that the pavilion be completed ahead of the Wilton Blueberry Festival, to be held this weekend. He said the work started on Monday, Aug. 1, and was set to finish on Wednesday because “we don’t fool around.” Kay Neufeld/Franklin Journal