PHILLIPS – The Narrow Gauge Quilters will stage their annual quilt show at the Phillips Library Studio on August 19 and 20, the Friday and Saturday of Phillips Old Home Days (OHD) from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. This year’s theme is “A Stitch in Time”. Admission is free.

This group of local quilters was formed in 1986 and has staged a quilt show during OHD almost every year since. Last year’s show was themed “Our Neck of the Woods”. It featured vignettes depicting life and adventure in Maine, from hunting and camping to picnics and gardening.

Sheila Driscoll, the group’s leader, shared, “Visitors were thrilled by the unique setup of quilts within the various scenes. Overall feedback from viewers was extremely positive.”

Also available at the 2022 show will be tickets for the quilt raffle. This year’s quilt is called “Mt. Blue Memories”.

“Tickets are the same price as last year, $1 each or $5 for six,” stated Driscoll, adding, “No inflation!”

For more information, email [email protected]

filed under: