While the Franklin County Animal shelter does allow for same-day adoptions, they reserve the right to place the animals in the home that we feel will best fit their needs, which sometimes means we may deny an application for a specific animal.

If you are a dog owner seeking to adopt another dog, a meet-and-greet is required before the application is approved. We also encourage all adoption applicants to secure a veterinarian to care for their new pet. Are you a renter planning to adopt? The shelter also calls landlords to make sure they’re aware of the pet you’re planning to bring home, so be sure to give your landlord a heads-up before you drop by the shelter.

All of these measures are with the best interests of the pet in mind. The goal is to ensure every animal placed goes to a home where it will live happily, not just temporarily, but for the rest of its life.

The pets of the week are Maverick and Jack.

Maverick is a male hound mix, about 1-year-old. This handsome man is Maverick! He’s been with us the longest of any of our animals here as he arrived here in February of this year. Maverick is the definition of a sweetheart; he loves to be hugged and gives the sweetest kisses. He’s very excitable and exuberant in almost every aspect of his being. He’s eager to please and loves any kind of food or treat! Maverick is your typical who loves to talk and go for walks. He’s been working hard to learn new tricks and manners! Some of his favorite tricks are sit, give paw, lie down, and heel. He’s a very fast learner as long as you have treats ready. Maverick was adopted out once but was brought back due to being too much dog for the people. He’d love to find a home with people who have experience with hounds and lots of love to give him. Maverick would love to meet your current dogs to see if they can be friends, but he and cats don’t get along, so he needs a home without cats. He’s also a bit too excited and big for little kids so only older kids for him!

Jack is a 4-6 years old male and he’s a super affectionate big boy who loves people and one of the first cats to come greet you when you come into cat room. His favorite toy would have to be anything with catnip in it, because they’re really fun to bunny kick and roll around with.

