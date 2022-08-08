FARMINGTON — Motorists should plan on leaving some extra travel time if they will be driving on U.S. Route 2/state Route 4 in Farmington and Wilton due to scheduled road construction work.

The work began last week.

It is expected to be completed by the end of September, Paul Merrill, spokesman for the Maine Department of Transportation, wrote in an email Monday.

“We are doing paving work on this roadway segment,” he wrote. “We’ll be milling parts of the road, shimming some areas, and applying an Ultra-Thin Bonded Wearing Course.”

The work will go from 0.08 of a mile north of state Route 156, near Dutch Treat in Wilton, and extend north 6.69 miles to state Route 43 in Farmington, near Center Bridge.

Pike Industries received the contract for $2.89 million.

