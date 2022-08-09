JAY — A lightening strike is believed to have caused a fire that burned about an acre of woods on the side of Canton Mountain on Saturday off Canton Mountain Road.

Firefighters returned three times including two on Sunday to put out burning spots that continued to smolder or flare up.

At about 5:54 p.m. Saturday, there was a report of smoke on the mountain, Fire Rescue Chief Mike Booker said.

Jay firefighters were preparing to go to attend the Wilton Blueberry Festival but ended up going to fight the fire after a person stopped at the North Jay Fire Station to report the smoke. It could be seen for miles.

About 40 firefighters from Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls, Canton, Peru, Dixfield, Farmington, Mexico and Wilton responded. The road is off Davenport Hill Road, which is located off state Route 140. A NorthStar EMS ambulance responded and stood by.

Firefighters had to hike in about a half- to three-quarters of a mile to get to the spot. Farmington Fire Rescue, and Canton and Mexico fire departments brought side-by-side four-wheelers to carry equipment and some firefighters to the fire site. Livermore brought its forestry truck up to the top of the mountain, Booker said.

Firefighters had to pull about 2,000 feet of hose to help extinguish the fire.

A Maine Forest Service helicopter was requested but was unavailable, he said. There is a cabin in the woods on that was on the edge of the fire and there are also houses on Canton Mountain Road that could have been endangered.

Firefighters were on the scene for about four hours trying to make sure the fire was out. Smoke had been seen about noon on Saturday but was not reported, Booker said.

Jay firefighters returned to the site on Sunday to make sure the fire was out but there was smoke, smoldering and a little fire showing. They brought in fire pumps, water packs and hand tools to put out the fire.

The land owner, James Boldway, reported at about 5:30 p.m. that there were a couple smoldering spots so firefighters returned again.

“There were no injuries and no damage to structures,” Booker said. “The cause was believed to be a lightening strike and it had been burning several hours prior to it being reported.”

