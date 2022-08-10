Meals

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 For the Friday night take-out supper on August 12 will be chicken salad sandwich on a bulkie roll, potato salad, manderin orange cake for dessert. $11. August 19 will feature Sloppy Joes, cole slaw, peach cobbler for dessert, all for $12. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support!

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, future dates for the first Thursdays of the month are September 1, October 6, November 3 and December 1. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

Sales

INDUSTRY —Yard Sale/Craft Fair/Bake Sale on Saturday, August 13 at the Industry Town Hall from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. It is sponsored by the Industry Community Kitchen to benefit ECU Heat Program. Space rental is $10 with an inside table provided by us or weather permitting you can rent space outside and bring your own table and canopy. Call Vicci @ 778-6722 for more info and space rental reservations.

NORTH JAY — North Jay Grange #10 is having an Indoor/Outdoor Sale on Saturday, August 20 including a Food Sale from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. We have more clean clothing for the family, footwear, some fall and winter clothes, infants and girls, furniture and household items. New and gently used items, small furniture. FMI -207-208-9225.

Cars

AUBURN — Summer Car Show Series, August 13 and September 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Cure Cannabis Co., 32 Riverside Drive, Auburn. Food trucks will be on site.

Faerie Houses

PHILLIPS — Announcement! Wonderland Children’s Festival, a part of Phillips’ Old Home Days, is presenting its first “Found Objects Faerie House Contest at 43 Main street in Phillips.” Starting Friday, August 19, at 1 p.m., bring your unusual found objects to the designated faerie house tent and create your winning entry. Entries from people of all ages will be accepted until 1 p.m., Saturday, August 20, with judging at 2 p.m. Three winners receive a gift certificate and will have their houses featured permanently at Wonderland. For more information, email: [email protected]

Music

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington outdoor Summer Concert Series that will feature free, live music on the lawn of the Emery Community Arts Center in June, July and August. All concerts begin at 7 p.m. and are open to the public. Audience members are welcome to bring lawn chairs or a picnic blanket. In case of rain, the concert will be moved indoors to Emery’s performance space. Saturday, August 27, Louisa Stancioff and Dead Gowns.

FARMINGTON — Whistlestop Concert Series Farmington is in full swing with concerts at the Amphitheater Stage is located behind the Narrow Gauge Cinema. Gates open at 5 p.m., with the show beginning at 6 p.m. Ward Hayden and the Outliers August 20 and Brett Dennen Friday, Sept. 16. Concertgoers should bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food and beverage vendors will be available on site. Tickets are $25 and available at www.WhistlestopConcertSeries.com/shows-tickets.

