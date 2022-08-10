AUBURN — The Center for Workforce and Professional Development at Central Maine Community College (CMCC) is offering free Basic Life Support Certification classes. Each course will run twice, Monday, August 15th and Monday August 22nd from 5:00 – 9:00 PM, and is applicable to students entering any of the several healthcare professions (EMT (Emergency Medical Technician), Nursing, CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant), Residential Care, etc.). Registration is required at https:www.bit.ly/CWPDRegistration.

The 4-four course covers one and two-person adult CPR; child and infant CPR; obstructed airway maneuvers for the conscious and unconscious adult, child, and infant; barrier devices, disease transmission and prevention; introduction to the Automated External Defibrillator (AED); legal and ethical considerations; and special resuscitation situations. Students who have been certified in the past and have let their certification lapse by more than thirty days will need to take this full class.

These programs are funded by the Maine Jobs and Recovery Program (MJRP). Participants are eligible for one training course and must be at least 18 years of age; possess a high school diploma, GED, or HiSet; and be a U.S. citizen and/or authorized to work in the U.S. COVID vaccine required for CMCC campus. Additionally, candidates in MJRP-funded programs must be someone whose job has been adversely affected by COVID-19.

For more information or to register, please contact Central Maine Community College’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at [email protected] or 207-755-5280.

