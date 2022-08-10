LIVERMORE FALLS — The town may move toward having its annual Town Meeting balloting in April to coincide with the Regional School Unit 73 budget validation vote, the same as district towns Jay and Livermore.

If selectmen make a formal decision to hold the Livermore Falls vote in April 2023, budget planning would need to start in November, according to Town Manager Amanda Allen.

The move would allow time to complete a budget by the new voting date. The July 1 to June 30 fiscal year would stay the same, but the town budget vote would align with the date of the school budget vote in April instead of at the annual Town Meeting in June, according to unofficial notes taken by Town Office staff member Alex Pawson at the Aug. 2 selectmen meeting.

Former Selectman Rodney Heikkinen made the suggestion earlier this year.

Selectmen also voted to uphold Allen’s firing of firefighter Nixon Ortiz in June, Allen said Tuesday.

Ortiz appealed Allen’s decision following his resignation as selectman July 1.

Advertisement

Voting in favor were Chairman Jim Long and Vice Chairman Ernie Souther. Selectman William Kenniston opposed. Selectman Bruce Peary abstained from the vote.

The seat Ortiz held is up for election on Nov. 8.

In another matter, a board member suggested increasing compensation for town employees to keep competitive in the job market with both recruitment and retention. Surrounding towns have made increases to pay and/or benefits; possibly using American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Selectmen asked her to research different pay rates for positions.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: