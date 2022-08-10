NORTH LIVERMORE — At the August 7 North Livermore Baptist Church service, the congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Call to Worship was read and the Invocation/Lord’s Prayer was recited. The hymns that were sung were “Stand Up, Stand Up for Jesus”, “Day by Day” and “Faith is the Victory”. The service ended with communion. Linda Lyman is the organist each week. Janet Diaz is the pianist each week. Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The sermon, titled “The World Hates Me” and reading the scriptures from John 15:18-25. Pastor Bonnie began by wondering if anyone thought to themselves, how will they survive in this world? The answer to that is that we can’t survive in this world alone. We need Jesus.

The scripture that was read occurs in the middle of Jesus’ farewell speech to His disciples. As Jesus was speaking to the disciples, He was preparing them for their future without Him being with them in the flesh. Jesus knows what is about to happen to Him, and He wanted to prepare the disciples to what will happen to them also. Jesus tells them that the world would hate them as they hated Him. The people hated Jesus so much that they let a convicted felon go free so they could crucify Jesus, an innocent man.

As the disciples preached the Good News to the people of their day, the people turned on them and many rejected what they had to say about salvation through Jesus Christ. This happens even today; many people still reject the Good News and don’t want to hear about it either. They will end friendships over it, families will fall apart, because they are of this world and the sin that comes with it. As Christians we are not of this world, we may be living in the world but not of it. Our home is with Jesus, we are only passing through until we reach the Kingdom of God for eternity.

Hate is only a four-letter word, but it is also a very powerful word. The word hate is mentioned seven times in this scripture. Jesus was making it clear that the followers of Christ would be hated in this world. Too many people are hating what is happening in this world, but not enough to change it in their lives. Why does the world hate so much? Even in Jesus’ day, hate was there. The world hates Jesus because He is the Son of God, God in the flesh, and the only way to Heaven. People don’t want to follow Jesus because they think they will give up everything in the world they live in. The world hates the message that Jesus brings.

People don’t want to believe they are sinners and they are doomed for death in hell. People hate the idea of having to humble themselves before God, even though someday every knee will bow down to Him. The world hates Christians because they are spreading the Good News and the world doesn’t want to hear it. The world wants to believe that they are doing just fine without Jesus in their lives. People would rather live in a state of sin, then to admit they are sinners and need to repent. There are some Christians who for the sake of image with others, will live within the world and push Jesus to the side. They would rather be loved and accepted here on earth than to fully commit to being loved and accepted by God. Christians need to stand up for Jesus and let this world go by them. We must live in faith with Jesus!

We shouldn’t be surprised by the way people act in this world. They only think of themselves and they only think of the here and now. They don’t look toward the future in eternity. They are okay living in this fallen and sinful world. As Christians, we should expect to be persecuted for our belief in Jesus. In this fallen and sinful world, people will reject us as we spread the Good News of Jesus Christ. The world will call us names, push us aside, ignore us, etc. all because of the love we show Jesus every day. In John 16:13, Jesus says, “In this world you will have trouble.

But take heart! I have overcome the world.” Jesus knew we would be rejected, just as He was rejected in this world. Through Jesus death and resurrection, He overcame death, hate, sin, and Satan. Through Jesus’ death and resurrection, He brought life, love, a repented life from sin, and we too overcame Satan. If twelve disciples could change the world, what can we do with the love Jesus gave us, how can we change the world?

Announcements listed in the bulletin were that the congregation will be collecting peanut butter for the Food Pantry in the month of August. Bible Study is Tuesday at 1 p.m. Coming Events: September 18th – Church Barbecue. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church.

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

