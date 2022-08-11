FARMINGTON — An Avon woman is accused by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maine of using and maintaining drug premises at 887 River Road in Avon between March 1 and July 17, 2020.

Brandice “Brandi” M. Dotolo, 39, was issued a summons on the federal charge Thursday. She is scheduled to make an initial appearance at 1 p.m. Wednesday before Magistrate Judge John Nivison at the U.S. District Court in Bangor via Zoom.

A conviction carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Detective Stephen Charles led a multijurisdiction law enforcement team in executing a search warrant July 17, 2020, at the River Road residence.

Dotolo was one of three defendants charged on two counts of aggravated trafficking in cocaine and heroin. All three defendants were indicted in March 2021 on the same charges and a criminal forfeiture.

The state dismissed the charges against Dotolo and the other two co-defendants Monday due to an ongoing federal investigation, according to court documents. Dotolo is the only one listed in the online federal court system as of Thursday.

Advertisement

According to the federal complaint, Dotolo “did unlawfully and knowingly open, lease, rent, use and maintain a place at 887 River Road in Avon for the purpose of distributing and using cocaine base (also known as crack cocaine) and heroin, both controlled substances,” in violation of federal law.

An affidavit was filed in federal court Aug. 3 by Scott Rochefort, a special agent for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, who investigated the case and was part of the team that executed the search warrant. Among the items seized were baggies containing more than 30 grams of cocaine base or a mixture, and more than 80 grams of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, straws, hypodermic needles, a digital scale, and over $6,000 in U.S. currency, according to the affidavit.

During an interview, Dotolo allegedly disclosed that she “permitted individuals to sell drugs out of the home, including ‘crack’ and heroin. She was an addict and received heroin or fentanyl which she split with (an unnamed resident) who lived at the home in exchange for allowing the individuals to sell from her home,” according to the affidavit.

Dotolo’s attorney, Matthew Erickson of Brewer, was not immediately available for comment Thursday.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: