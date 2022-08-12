MADRID The Madrid Historical Society (MHS) 21 Reed’s Mill Rd, in Madrid, has just been spruced up with a new coat of paint in anticipation of its Open House on Saturday, August 20 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., showcasing the school room display and museum. MHS has opened its doors in conjunction with Phillips’ Old Home Days for the last several years, giving people who are visiting the area an opportunity to reconnect with or discover for the first time Madrid’s history.

Open to the public, we invite all to visit the museum, peruse the historical records, share some memories, enjoy a milk shake made with the Madrid Store’s own milk shake machine, and maybe treat yourself to a Poacher’s Paradise hat. MHS is always looking for memorabilia and photographs from Madrid. Please call 639-2713 if you have photos that could be copied and shared or if you have any questions.

The Madrid Village Schoolhouse is a historic community building on Reeds Mill Road in the center of the disincorporated township of Madrid, Maine. Built c. 1872, it is the least-altered surviving district school building of twelve originally built in the community.

