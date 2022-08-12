CHESTERVILLE —Nomination papers are available to fill a seat on the Board of Selectmen during an election Oct. 4.

Town Clerk Melissa “Missy” Letarte said Friday that papers can be picked up at the Town Office.

Sandra Gilbert-Lord was elected to a one-year term in March but resigned before June. Patrick McHugh was elected to the seat in June and resigned last month, Letarte said. Selectmen set a shortened nomination process to fill the seat until March 2023, she said.

Signed nomination papers must be returned to Letarte by the close of business Sept. 2. The election will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Town Office.

Questions regarding the nomination process should be directed to the town clerk at (207) 778-2433 or in person at the Town Office.

