Many of us who survive trauma find our lives suddenly on a different path than where we began. I think that’s the reason these things happen. Eight years ago, I thought I was on the right path, and maybe I was up to that point in time, but I was also searching for something more and questioning everything. What am I here to accomplish and learn? I didn’t know my soul was striving for something more. I learned that much later on.

Before I became ill, I studied different religions in earnest. A couple of years into searching for means of healing my body also led to healing my soul. For anyone in that place in their life, I encourage you not to give up. I had moments of anger, confusion, and frustration before I began conquering and healing these reactions. Finally, I settled into “chronic healing” rather than “chronic illness.” Perspective matters.

My first stop was an appointment with a friend who is a Reiki Master. I was confident Reiki was, at least, a “right first step.”

Before my first Reiki treatment, I had never experienced any form of energy healing other than prayer. The effects of stress are imbalances in the areas Reiki treats. So I relaxed, trusted the process, and allowed my body to take what it needed.

What is Reiki? It’s a Japanese energy healing technique that promotes relaxation and reduces stress mentally and physically. In the early 1900s, Mikao Usui developed the method. The term is derived from the Japanese word rei, meaning universal and the word ki refers to the life energy flowing through all living things. The purpose is to balance physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual energies. This technique, used regularly can enhance overall well-being and maintain health, especially when used in conjunction with a doctor’s treatment or other healing practices. Some claim to be master practitioners but are not. Know what you are getting into and with whom. Ask questions. Ask for recommendations. Then decide if it’s right for you.

You will lie on a massage table, fully clothed. The practitioner gently places their hands, palms down, or at times above your body, in strategic energy areas and uses 12-15 different hand positions. Their hands are a conduit between our energy and the Creator’s energy. They use no massage, manipulation, or pressure. Instead, they are guided by feeling the energy flow from them to the recipient.

You may feel tingling or vibrations through your body and may fall asleep. For example, I felt nothing the first time, but the next time I dozed and had a vision of a Medicine Man assisting with the process and an eagle soaring off a cliff.

Reiki is a good choice if:

You are interested in holistic approaches to physical and emotional well-being.

You are curious about using energy healing to create life harmony.

You want to deepen your connection to your body and cultivate self-love.

You want to connect with your higher self and create more spiritual awareness.

