WILTON —Vera Johnson invites you to a series of events to make bowls to hold warm soup in the coming winter. These workshops will be held at the Belle Creative Arts Center where she will teach you how to make pinch pots, one of the oldest and simplest forms of ceramics.

The pottery you make will be donated and sold at the Fall Harvest soup fundraising event at Salt & Pepper and Sugar Too in Wilton in late October. This community effort is part of Empty Bowls, a global grassroots movement by local artists and craftspeople in cities and towns around the world to raise money for food related charities that care for and feed the hungry in their communities. Empty Bowls has raised millions of dollars around the world to help fight hunger.

Bring your creative energy to help Vera reach her goal to make at least 50 bowls this season. Sessions will be held as a weekly series on Monday nights at 6 p.m., from August 15 through September 19. This schedule allows for firing, glazing, and for sale proceeds to be made in time for the holidays.

To register, visit https://www.verajohnson.net/classes. A suggested minimum donation of $20 helps to cover the cost of materials, with 50% of that going directly to our local food bank. Non-perishable food and additional cash donations for the food bank will be accepted at the door. Belle Creative Arts Center is located at 87 High Street in Wilton.

