NEW SHARON — Steve Arsenault is 37 years old, a PM-2 Refiner Tender at SAPPI Fine Paper and a member of the community. He is also a recent heart transplant patient and is recovering at home with his wife and three children. His friend, Jamie Bryant said “He needs our support as he continues to recover at home with his family.”

“My name is Jamie Bryant and I am a resident of New Sharon. I am co-hosting a fundraiser with the Skowhegan-Madison Elks for a coworker of mine at Sappi in Skowhegan. My friend is recovering from a heart transplant that he received, June 17, because of a birth defect that he was unaware of. He is recovering at home with his family, and we are just trying to help relieve some of the financial burden while he remains out of work.”

The fundraiser is a motorcycle ride through central Maine with stops at China Lake and the wire bridge. The cost per person is $30 and that includes the ride, a t-shirt and the meal after the ride. For those who don’t want the meal, the cost is $25. If you just want to join the ride or just purchase a t-shirt, it’s $20.

Join us for a ride through Central Maine ending with a meal and raffles at the Skowhegan-Madison Elks Lodge.

Registration at 9 a.m. Kick Stands Up at 10 a.m. The ride starts at Poulin-Turner Union Hall at 53 Waterville Rd. Skowhegan, and ends at Skowhegan-Madison Elks Lodge #2531, 21 Silver St, Skowhegan.

Anyone with questions or needing more information can contact Jamie at 207-578-4623 or by email at [email protected] Those wanting to donate can send checks made payable to Skowhegan-Madison Elks Lodge”, the address is Skowhegan-Madison Elks Lodge, 21 Silver Street, Skowhegan, ME 04976. In the memo please write “Steve Arsenault” or “Arsenault Benefit”. 100% of these donations will be going to the family along with all the money raised from the ride.

