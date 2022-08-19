Meals

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, August 20, there will be a Public Pickup /Takeout Supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, from 5 to 6 p.m. The menu will be home cooked pulled pork, with burger bun, cole slaw, individual bag of potato chips, and homemade brownie for dessert. The price will be $9 for adults and $5 for those under 12. Home deliveries are available in the Wilton and Farmington area for $10 per meal. Reservations by Thursday, August 14 by 5 p.m., would be most appreciated. Reservations may be made by calling Clint Coolidge – 207-645-4053; Robert Lawrence -207-778-2354 or Alvin McDonald – 207-645-2190. To place an order or for more information please call one of the above numbers.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 For the Friday night take-out supper on August 19 Sloppy Joes, cole slaw, peach cobbler for dessert. $12 and on August 26 it will be chef salad with creamy pineapple pie for dessert. $12 Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support!

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, future dates for the first Thursdays of the month are September 1, October 6, November 3 and December 1. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

Sales

NORTH JAY — North Jay Grange #10 is having an Indoor/Outdoor Sale on Saturday August 20 including a Food Sale from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. We have more clean clothing for the family, footwear, some fall and winter clothes, infants and girls, furniture and household items. New and gently used items, small furniture. FMI -207-208-9225.

Cars

AUBURN — Summer Car Show Series, September 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Cure Cannabis Co., 32 Riverside Drive, Auburn. Food trucks will be on site.

Faerie Houses

PHILLIPS — Announcement! Wonderland Children’s Festival, a part of Phillips’ Old Home Days, is presenting its first “Found Objects Faerie House Contest at 43 Main Street in Phillips.” Starting Friday, August 19, at 1 p.m., bring your unusual found objects to the designated faerie house tent and create your winning entry. Entries from people of all ages will be accepted until 1 p.m., Saturday, August 20, with judging at 2 p.m. Three winners receive a gift certificate and will have their houses featured permanently at Wonderland. For more information, email: [email protected]

Music

JAY — Live music and dancing with North Country at Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 Saturday, August 27 from 6 to 10 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Call in advance for tickets 897-2122. Members and guest $6 single $10 for a couple

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington outdoor Summer Concert Series that will feature free, live music on the lawn of the Emery Community Arts Center in August. All concerts begin at 7 p.m. and are open to the public. Audience members are welcome to bring lawn chairs or a picnic blanket. In case of rain, the concert will be moved indoors to Emery’s performance space. Saturday, August 27, Louisa Stancioff and Dead Gowns.

FARMINGTON — Whistlestop Concert Series Farmington is in full swing with concerts at the Amphitheater Stage. Located behind the Narrow Gauge Cinema, gates open at 5 p.m., with the show beginning at 6 p.m. Ward Hayden and the Outliers on August 20 and Brett Dennen Friday, Sept. 16. Concertgoers should bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food and beverage vendors will be available on site. Tickets are $25 and available at www.WhistlestopConcertSeries.com/shows-tickets.

Fostering

REGION — Join A Family for ME on September 13, from 6-8 p.m., for a live, virtual conversation about becoming a foster/adoptive parent in Maine. Foster and adoptive parents will be joining professionals to answer your questions about the different ways to provide care for teenagers, including respite and emergency care. If you’ve ever considered foster care or adoption, this is a great opportunity to learn more and meet members of the community. For more information, contact A Family for ME/Stephanie Eklund at [email protected] . Registration will close on September 12, and you can always visit us at afamilyformemaine.org

• Learn about the licensing process

• Explore the various ways to provide care for and support Maine youth

• Discover what resources are available for teens and their caregivers

• Meet current foster and adoptive parents

• Hear positive feedback about parenting older youth

