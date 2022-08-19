UMaine – Presque Isle
PRESQUE ISLE—Four hundred and sixty-nine students at the University of Maine at Presque Isle have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester, according to Dr. Ray Rice, UMPI President and Provost. There are no longer distinctions between highest honors, high honors, and honors; instead, all students who achieve academic distinction appear on one honors list. Additionally, an award category has been added to the Dean’s List to recognize the academic achievements of part-time students. Named to the Dean’s List was Annaset C. Jackson, Wilton.
