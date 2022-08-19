STATE — The Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF) has awarded $10,780 to six Maine students from the Daniel Cardillo Charitable Fund. The Cardillo scholarship supports young people in their artistic, academic, athletic or vocational pursuits outside the traditional school environment.

This year’s scholarship recipients are from Augusta, Deer Isle, Kingfield, Lewiston, Stonington and Westbrook. Their scholarships will go toward National Cheer Association camp; USA Ski Cross Camp; Maine College of Art and Design’s program for illustration and animation; New England Music Camp; and Wright Way Stables’ horse show season.

Family and friends of Daniel Cardillo, a compassionate young man with a love of life and its possibilities, established the fund in 1999. Cardillo was a junior Olympic skier, avid fisherman, serious student, and gifted artist who attacked challenges with passion and encouraged others to do their personal best and reach for their goals.

The deadline for the next round of scholarships is May 1, 2023. For more information, visit www.mainecf.org.

