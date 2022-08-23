FARMINGTON — Selectmen on Tuesday evening authorized the Police Department to enter an agreement to provide law enforcement coverage at Farmington Fair.

The fair runs from Sept. 18 to 24. Gates open at 9 a.m. This year, the Exhibition Hall and all other buildings will not open until noon. Agriculture Education Day on Monday, Sept. 19, has been canceled due to a lack of presenters.

The Franklin County Agricultural Society and the Police Department have had similar arrangements for years. The agreement this year states “coverage will be provided based on a reasonable schedule mutually agreed upon.”

“For this year we have pretty much all of the shifts covered,” Chief Kenneth Charles said. “We are using a number of officers from other departments that we will swear in for the week. We have got a good bunch of guys that are coming in from other agencies, will represent our department. They will be wearing our uniforms.”

The Police Department will be reimbursed for all associated costs, with the exact cost of the detail provided at time of billing. Payment will be provided no more than two weeks after the fair closes. Based on the current schedule, the cost will not exceed $13,464.68, with the Police Department providing 273 hours of coverage.

The department will provide about 40 less hours than last year due to wage adjustments and other factors, Charles noted. “I don’t think there is going to be any reduction in services,” he added.

The agreement may be terminated by mutual agreement.

“The guys are all into it,” Charles said. “Obviously the visibility is great. It is a good opportunity for some of our new officers to get out, meet people we don’t deal with on a regular basis.”

« Previous

filed under: