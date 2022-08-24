JAY — August 21, service. New Life Baptist Church continued its “Summer Celebration” with a sunny spirited “Aloha Sunday”. Over the next three weeks, there are several other events lined up. Next Sunday, August 28, is “Back to School” Sunday. All the young people who attend Sunday morning services, with their parents, will receive brand new backpack filled with school supplies. The following Sunday, September 4 is Labor Day Sunday. Everyone who attends the Sunday morning service will be invited to join in a barbecue following the service. September 11 is First Responder Sunday. The local fire and police departments have been invited to the Sunday morning service, where former Governor Paul LePage will be speaking.

This Sunday, the 9:30 am New Life Bible Class began a look at the relevance of the church in today’s society. It focused on the fact that many people are more interested in either news headlines or religious ritual, but not what the Bible says about how to get through the hard things in life. The emphasis of living by Biblical principles that help us with family, finances, relationships, employment are still significant for what happens in life.

Dr. Chris Grimbilas, the Pastor of New Life Baptist Church, used the morning message to address the need for the folks in the church, and the church itself, to focus a determination the grow. The message, entitled, “Determined To Grow,” took a hard look at the transformation that took place in the live of the disciples after the resurrection and heavenly ascension of Jesus Christ. After that transformation, each of them became determined to know as much about Jesus as they could, and to share His great love with all those who listen.

Addressing this transformation, Pastor Grimbilas noted that disciples grew spiritually. They were the ones who had the responsibility of guiding the baby church in Jerusalem. They took that responsibility seriously. Grimbilas pointed out that they worked through the development of the church the way the Lord said they should. The result was that Peter, with the other disciples around him, boldly declared Christ in the streets of the city. As Peter concluded his message, 3,000 people turned their hearts to the Lord. If Peter had not been determined, that would not have happened.

Dr. Grimbilas then pointed out that the church needs to be as applicable to life today as Peter was then. The word determination means the act of determining or deciding. It is seeing Decision of a question in the mind; firm resolution; settled purpose; Absolute direction to a certain end. There must be a goal to reach and we must decide we will do what it takes to reach that goal and be settled on making it happen. Really, if we are not determined to grow, we stand in opposition to what the Bible teaches. In others words, you could say a lack of determination to grow means we are opposing, or fighting against God, against the Lord and what He wants for New Life Baptist Church. What choice does that leave the church and the Christian? A lack of determination is an affront to God and to the church that He owns. There should be little option in our hearts, but that, again, as individual Christians and as a church, we need to be determined to grow. This is a mindset we all need to adopt, that we may be determined to grow in unity, in one accord. This is an effort we must make every week, every day, that we would be steadfast as we seek to lead others to Christ and fulfill the great commission right here in Jay, Maine. It is a determined tenacity to share the Gospel and serve the Lord. It is a determined tenaciousness to be right here at New Life Baptist Church when the doors are open. It means a determination to a personal growth in our own relationship with Christ and an important desire to help others learn more about the Lord and His Word. It means a determined, scheduled time to talk directly to God. In it’s simplest form, prayer is asking and receiving. We need to be determined to do that. It means a determination to live a life that is holy and pleasing to the Lord, a life that can serve as an example for others as they learn to follow Christ. All of these add to this principle. There must be a determination to grow, personally in your own walk with God, corporately for the church to draw closer to God, and numerically as we draw people first to Christ, and then into the church. There will not, however, be that kind of determination is we will not make a personal commitment. There must be a commitment to draw closer to the Lord, a commitment to pray, a commitment to be in your place here when the doors are open, and a commitment to share Christ with those in need.

Dr. Grimbilas concluded with a telling series of questions. What would have happened to us if Christ were not committed to the cross. What would have happened if the Apostles were not committed to witness for Christ? What would have happened if Paul were not committed to reaching the Gentiles? What would have happened if they were faithful to the church? The answer is that we would not be here today. Unless we get committed and determined to grow, what will happen to the next generation? Do we care enough to get committed?

A ”Hawaiian Chicken” lunch followed the services. Many of the folks dressed in “Hawaiian” attire for this special day. During the afternoon service, Dr. Grimbilas developed the topic, “There Is A Remnant” from 2 Kings 19. It was a great motivational message of pressing forward with what we believe. The services for the day ended with a reminder of the upcoming special days. Next Sunday is “Back to School” Sunday. September 4 is the Labor Day Barbecue. September 11 is First Responders Sunday, featuring Governor Paul LePage. Everyone is invited.

Contact: Pastor Chris Grimbilas, Phone: 207-344-8827, Email: [email protected]

