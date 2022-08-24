ORONO— Applications for the Maine Farmer Wellness Fund are now available online and by phone for Maine farmers and farm workers through Sept. 30.

Made possible through the Maine Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN), individuals can apply for up to $500 to support their wellness needs. Farmer wellness is broadly defined and covers a range of eligible uses including therapy, childcare, acupuncture, massage and traditional healers. Farm workers are defined as anyone involved with agricultural work, including forestry products and aquaculture.

More information, including application options, is available on the University of Maine Cooperative Extension Maine FRSAN website. Online and phone applications are available in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole. For more information contact Izzy Ruffin at 207.570.8308 or [email protected]

This project is funded by the USDA National Institute for Food & Agriculture, awarded to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry and managed by UMaine Extension. Funds are administered in partnership with the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association, Maine Farmland Trust and Mano en Mano.

