LIVERMORE FALLS — At the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls August 21 service, it was hot and steamy, but inside the First Baptist Church, it was cool and comfortable. Friends and families settled into the pews with relief from the heat and expectations for the Worship Service. Maggie Houlihan played several happy tunes on the pipe organ before the service.

Song Leader, Kay King Watson, welcomed all and read the Announcements. Then she led the congregation in singing two Praise Songs: “My Life Is In You, Lord” and “God, the Lord, Is the Strength of My Heart”.

Rev. Russ Thayer read Psalm 84 as the Call To Worship. He then led us in Prayer Time and our first Hymn, “Surely Goodness and Mercy”. Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played “His Name Is Wonderful” during the Offertory. after we sang the Doxology, we enjoyed a very special treat! Richard Poland, a talented musician, sang and played an alto flute as he gave an inspiring performance of “Suddenly There’s A Valley”, accompanied by Maggie Houlihan. They recieved two ovations for their performance. It was breathtaking!

Rev. Thayer, continuing his sermon theme on The Lord’s Prayer, read scripture from Matthew 6: 12, 14 & 15, which reads: “Forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors”. The sermon was titled: Sermon On the Mount – “Forgiveness”. Every week, at church, we say those words as we pray The Lord’s Prayer. What are we asking God to do for us? What is our responsibility in asking God to forgive our sins? Rev. Thayer tells that “sin is stepping across lines”, the lines between right and wrong”. As children, we learned from parents the difference between doing the right thing or doing the wrong thing. How many of us live our lives the sinful way from Monday to Friday or Saturday, then go to church on Sunday, ask God to forgive our sins(forgive us our debts), then follow the same routine week after week? We must learn to understand and forgive others for sins they may have committed against us, and we must do the same for our own sins. It is not easy to forgive sins that have hurt us, just as we have regrets about the hurt we have caused others. Focus on Jesus, and ask yourself the question, “what would Jesus do?” You will find the answer in your heart and do the right thing: forgive others and yourself; that is what God wants for you.

Our last Hymn was ‘Amazing Grace (My Chains Are Gone)”. After the Benediction, we sang “Song of Hope”.

ANNOUNCEMENTS: 1. This month we are collecting peanut butter for the Food Cupboard. In September we will collect canned corn. 2. The Choir will begin rehearsals on Thursday, August 25 at 1 p.m. All who like to sing are welcome. 3. The next Soap ‘N More Store will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27th from 9 AM to Noon. 4. The next Hymnsing will be held on Sunday, Aug. 28th at 7 PM.

