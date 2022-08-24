LIVERMORE FALLS — A local man is accused of sexually assaulting a child under age 12, Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said this week.

The Livermore Falls Police Department received a referral Aug. 12 from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services about a child being sexually assaulted. Officers Troy Reed and Andrew Gooldrup began investigating. Interviews were conducted and the child went to a Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview.

Police arrested Theodore Conrod, 31, of Livermore Falls on Sunday on felony charges of gross sexual assault and sexual misconduct with a child under age 12, and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful sexual touching, Steward said.

He was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn. A judge set his bail at $50,000 Monday, a corrections officer said. Conrod remained at the jail at noon Wednesday.

A conviction for sexual assault is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. A conviction for sexual misconduct with a child under age 12 is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. A conviction for unlawful sexual touching carries a penalty of up to 364 days in prison and fine of up to $2,000.

