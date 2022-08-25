LIVERMORE FALLS — Police are investigating the theft of a 225-pound male sheep that was to be used for the current breeding season at Rockin’ Sheep Farm on Record Road.
The ram was reported stolen just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said. It was in a fenced in area and there are no broken gates. The family has looked everywhere, he said.
Anyone with information on the theft can contact the Livermore Falls Police Department at 207-897-3424 or Rockin’ Sheep Farm at 207-233-0779.
