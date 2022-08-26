Scouts

FARMINGTON — Cub Scouting is a neighborhood centered, parent volunteer run program for All Youth (boys & girls) in grades k through 5 that combines FUN with educational activities and lifelong values. Wed. September 14 WG Mallett School, Middle St., Farmington 6 p.m. Cub Scouting is designed to support and encourage family and community involvement. Youth may join at any level, and Parental Support is welcomed and needed. If you cannot attend that night, you can still join. You don’t have to live in Farmington to attend this Cub Pack. For More Information on Cub Scout Pack 585 please contact: Meghan Porter, New Member Coordinator, [email protected] or call (207)-249-8832.

Meals

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 For the Friday night take-out supper on August 26 it will be chef salad with creamy pineapple pie for dessert. $12 Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support!

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, future dates for the first Thursdays of the month are September 1, October 6, November 3 and December 1. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

Auction

FAYETTE — Saturday, August 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2769 Main Street. Friends of Starling Hall is having a Silent Auction and cookout. This is a favorite event each summer that will include specialty baskets, and several surprises. Watch our FOSH website for a full list of items. Craft and Trade Vendors are Invited. Local area craft and trade vendors are invited to sell your products at this event. Please complete the FOSH Craft and Trade Vendor Application. Please contact Lori Beaulieu at [email protected] should you have any further questions. Many of the items are from local artisans.

Come spend the morning with us while you bid on items of your choosing, keep an eye on its bid to be certain you are its highest bidder! Remember, this is for a worthy cause, 100% of the proceeds go to the restoration of Starling Hall. Bidding will close promptly at 1 p.m.

While you wait, enjoy a hamburger or hotdog at the cookout, find treasures in our gently used items for sale outside. don’t forget to bring your reusable bags to bring home your treasures you may find! B idding will close at 1pm promptly

Some silent auction items are Clay sculptured animal – Elaine Graf; Homemade breads/rolls/scones Basket – Friends of FOSH; Breakfast Basket – Donna Barrett; Children’s Basket – Lady Elaine Wilcox; Floor Standing Jewelry Armoire – Lori Beaulieu; Apple 10.2-Inch iPad with Wi-Fi 64GB – Matrix Design Group, Blown Glass mini vase – Railo Designs; Framed pebble art – Lisa Freeman; Free weekend at Fayette Family & Friends Campground – Karen & Rob Stone. For more information and items, contact: http://www.starlinghall.org/gva_event/8th-annual-silent-auction/

Cars

AUBURN — Summer Car Show Series, September 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Cure Cannabis Co., 32 Riverside Drive, Auburn. Food trucks will be on site.

Music

JAY — Live music and dancing with North Country at Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 Saturday, August 27 from 6 to 10 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Call in advance for tickets 897-2122. Members and guest $6 single $10 for a couple

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington outdoor Summer Concert Series that will feature free, live music on the lawn of the Emery Community Arts Center in August. All concerts begin at 7 p.m. and are open to the public. Audience members are welcome to bring lawn chairs or a picnic blanket. In case of rain, the concert will be moved indoors to Emery’s performance space. Saturday, August 27, Louisa Stancioff and Dead Gowns.

FARMINGTON — Whistlestop Concert Series Farmington is in full swing with concerts at the Amphitheater Stage. Located behind the Narrow Gauge Cinema, gates open at 5 p.m., with the show beginning at 6 p.m. Brett Dennen Friday, Sept. 16. Concertgoers should bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food and beverage vendors will be available on site. Tickets are $25 and available at www.WhistlestopConcertSeries.com/shows-tickets.

Fostering

REGION — Join A Family for ME on September 13, from 6-8 p.m., for a live, virtual conversation about becoming a foster/adoptive parent in Maine. Foster and adoptive parents will be joining professionals to answer your questions about the different ways to provide care for teenagers, including respite and emergency care. If you’ve ever considered foster care or adoption, this is a great opportunity to learn more and meet members of the community. For more information, contact A Family for ME/Stephanie Eklund at [email protected] Registration will close on September 12, and you can always visit us at afamilyformemaine.org. Learn about the licensing process, explore the various ways to provide care for and support Maine youth, discover what resources are available for teens and their caregivers, meet current foster and adoptive parents, and hear positive feedback about parenting older youth.

