We are currently able to accept surrenders on an emergency and space available basis. If the need to surrender is not urgent, we can help provide you with pet food and supplies from our Pet Food Pantry.

Please call us for an appointment at (207) 778-2638 during our office hours, Monday through Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. The pets of the week this week are Dill and Wisteria!

Dill, is a 4-6 year old male: Hi, my name is Dill. I’m a very loving and affectionate little bean who loves people. I do, however, get spooked easy by fast movements and loud noises. I love to sun myself in the catio and in front of the windows in cat room. I also get along with the other cats here pretty well.

Wisteria, is a 1-3 year old female. Hello, my name’s Wisteria. I arrived at this shelter as a stray, so not much is known about my past. I’m a shy lady when it comes to people, but I’m very cat social. I can often be seen cuddling with the other cat social cats here and I’m a big fan of laser pointers.

