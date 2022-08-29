Pickleball players, from left, Christine Dube, Dirk MacKnight, Cindy Gallant and Trinket Fergola, enjoy a game Aug. 19 at the Hosmer Field tennis courts in Rumford. Pickleball and tennis are open to the public Monday, Wednesday and Friday into the fall; tennis on two courts from 9 to 11 a.m. and pickleball on one court from 10 a.m. to noon. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
photography, Rumford maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles