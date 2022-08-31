Meals

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, future dates for the first Thursdays of the month are September 1, October 6, November 3 and December 1. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 Friday night take-out supper on September 9 will be cheeseburger casserole, green beans, salad and dessert. $12. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support! There will be no supper on Friday Sept. 16.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 Friday night take-out supper on September 23 will be lobster feed, choice of one or 2 lobsters with corn on the cob, potato salad and dessert $20 for single lobster, $25 for 2. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support!

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 Friday night take-out supper on September 30 will be baked ziti, salad and garlic bread with dessert. $12. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support!

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 is hosting a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the post Saturday, September 3, to support Special Olympics. There will be a huge inventory of items to choose from.

NORTH JAY — North Jay Grange #10 is having an Indoor/Outdoor Sale on Saturday September 10 including a Food Sale from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. We have more clean clothing for the family, footwear, some fall and winter clothes, infants and girls, furniture and household items. New and gently used items, small furniture. FMI -207-208-9225.

JAY — The Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, AMVETS Lane Dube Post 33, and American Legion Post 10, and their Auxiliaries will hold the annual public POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony – rain or shine – on Friday, September 16, at 6 p.m., at the POW/MIA Memorial, corner of Route 4 and Riley Road. Ceremony will include the arrival the United Bikers of Maine and American Legion riders – under escort of local Sheriffs and Police Departments; recognition of local POW/MIA’s; laying of wreath; local singers and musicians performing patriotic songs; and local Honor Guard units. Contact VFW Post 3335 for more information at 897-5112.

AUBURN — Summer Car Show Series, September 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Cure Cannabis Co., 32 Riverside Drive, Auburn. Food trucks will be on site.

FARMINGTON — Whistlestop Concert Series Farmington is in full swing with concerts at the Amphitheater Stage. Located behind the Narrow Gauge Cinema, gates open at 5 p.m., with the show beginning at 6 p.m. Brett Dennen Friday, Sept. 16. Concertgoers should bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food and beverage vendors will be available on site. Tickets are $25 and available at www.WhistlestopConcertSeries.com/shows-tickets.

REGION — Join A Family for ME on September 13, from 6-8 p.m., for a live, virtual conversation about becoming a foster/adoptive parent in Maine. Foster and adoptive parents will be joining professionals to answer your questions about the different ways to provide care for teenagers, including respite and emergency care. If you’ve ever considered foster care or adoption, this is a great opportunity to learn more and meet members of the community. For more information, contact A Family for ME/Stephanie Eklund at [email protected] Registration will close on September 12, and you can always visit us at afamilyformemaine.org. Learn about the licensing process, explore the various ways to provide care for and support Maine youth, discover what resources are available for teens and their caregivers, meet current foster and adoptive parents, and hear positive feedback about parenting older youth.

