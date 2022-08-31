LEWISTON — The La Rencontre luncheon at the Franco Center will feature local musicians Bob Mathieu, Fernande Caron Cyr, and Nel Meservier from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.

After socializing, lunch will be served followed by entertainment. Lunch will consist of pot roast, potatoes, a vegetable, roll/bread, and apple crisp for dessert. La Rencontre (the gathering) is not restricted to French-speakers or even those of Franco descent.

Meservier, a lifelong resident of the Lewiston-Auburn area, comes from a musical family. Between his brother, nephews, and nieces, at one time various family members were in a total of seven bands playing everything from rock and roll to folk music to French music. Meservier, who plays keyboard has been performing since the age of 15. He has been a volunteer at the Franco Center since it was established in 2000.

Mathieu is a Lewiston native who has performed in local bands including playing bass with the original Royal Knights. He has also performed with The Fascinations and is a long-time member of the Holy Family choir. He has performed with the Lewiston-Auburn Community Little Theatre, has entertained at previous La Rencontre luncheons and continues to perform at local nursing homes.

Cyr has been singing all her life including the glee club while attending St. Dom’s High School, with Community Little Theatre, in the choir at St. Phillips Church in Auburn, and at funerals. She has performed at the Franco Center in the past with her nephew, pianist Paul Caron and will be performing at this La Rencontre event with Paul’s uncle, Nel Meservier.

Elaine Roop, Franco Center board president, said, “We are very fortunate to have our French cultural programs such as La Rencontre supported by FACE Foundation, TV5 Monde, and the Quebec Delegation. French culture is a big part of Lewiston’s and Auburn’s cultural heritage.” Future La Rencontre events in the 2022-23 season at the Franco Center will be held on Dec. 8, 2022, March 9, 2023, and June 22, 2023.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome to attend this event. Tickets are $15 per person and must be purchased by noon Tuesday, Sept. 6. For tickets call 207-689-2000, order online at francocenter.org/shows, or visit the box office in person at 46 Cedar St., Lewiston, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Parking is in the mill lot. Handicap access is via Lincoln St. Alley.

filed under: