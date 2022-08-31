LIVERMORE FALLS — Fall into Books is back at Treat Memorial Library! Every time you check out books at Treat Memorial Library, enter for a chance to win a book in December! The more books you read, the more chances you get. We have books for children, teens, and adults, so everyone gets to play this fall!

Please note that the library will be closed Tuesday, September 6, in observance of Labor Day.

Need help with your job search? Nicole, a career consultant from the Career Center, will be at Treat Wednesday, September 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. Appointments will be drop in on a first come, first serve basis. She will be able to assist with job searches, preparation of a resume and cover letters, and/or provide information on education and training related to one’s career interest. Please stop in if you need assistance in these areas!

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., we will have Story Time inside at the library. Join us for our favorite picture books, sing-a-longs, and other activities.

Book Club will hold a hybrid meeting (both Zoom and in person) on Thursday, September 8, at 3 p.m. We will be discussing One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest by Ken Kesey as part of our Count on Books series (books with numbers in the title). Please let staff know if you would like a copy of the book up for discussion.

Check out our latest favorites from our shelves with Bonkers for Books, our biweekly recommendation video on Facebook. We will be sharing some of our favorites Saturday, September 3, and Saturday, September 17, this month.

Big news! Our annual Book Sale is BACK! On September 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., we will have books, DVDs, CDs and much more available by donation! Stop by on your way to or from the Apple Pumpkin festival! Any questions or for more information, please call the Library at 897-3631.

Always remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/. While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook for any new developments.

