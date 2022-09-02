USU
LOGAN, UT — Anna Hyde, from Farmington, is one of more than 4,500 students who began their collegiate journey at Utah State University, enrolling in the Fall 2022 semester as a first-year college student. Hyde will attend USU at the USU Main campus.
Since its founding in 1888, Utah State University has evolved from a small-town college tucked away in the Northern Utah mountains to a thriving research university respected around the world. Students can choose from an array of academic and social opportunities at a university known throughout the world for its intellectual and technological leadership.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
MaineCF scholarships available for adult learners
-
The Franklin Journal
Briefly
-
The Franklin Journal
Phillips: Old Home Days competitions – something for everyone
-
The Franklin Journal
New Ventures announces tuition-free workshops
-
The Franklin Journal
Family gathers