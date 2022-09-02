To the Editor:
Is there a way to decrease the noise of the seaplanes around the town cove? This year in particular the piercing wine of take offs and handlings seem to have greatly intensified. Are there better muffler systems? Or can there being a time early morning or late afternoon limit the planes??
Peter Carter
Rangeley
