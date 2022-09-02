REGION —Maine, Statewide—New Ventures Maine has announced tuition-free online workshops and classes for September, including self-paced and interactive online workshops that are designed to help people in Maine gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to start a business, build a career, and manage money.

The full class schedule with offerings for September 2022 and beyond is accessible at bit.ly/NVMEClasses.

Self-paced classes include:

Grow Your Business Online: Gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to create a compelling web presence and website for your small business. Made possible by Empower by GoDaddy in partnership with New Ventures Maine. Enroll anytime. Work at your own pace. Complete by December 31.

My Next Career Move: Assess your skills, interests, and experiences and relate them to career options. Identify high-growth job fields, explore education and training options. Strengthen your resume for a targeted job search. Enroll by November 18. Work at your own pace. Complete by December 31, 2022.

Additional online classes include single- and multi-session workshops:

Manage Your Money:

My Money Works: Wednesdays, September 7 – October 5, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Gain the skills and confidence you need to stretch your money, pay your bills, reduce debt, find money for savings, plan for retirement, and set personal financial goals with a plan to achieve greater financial stability.

Managing Your Money: Tuesdays, August 30 – September 13, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Learn to budget, repair your credit, and create a savings plan. Join us for one, two, or all three workshops. August 30: Budgeting Basics; September 6: Let’s Talk About Credit; September 13: Build Your Savings.

Build Your Career

Building Confidence: Thursdays, September 22 – October 6, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. Whether you are navigating recent changes, looking for a job, starting a business, or simply want to be more confident, join this class to assess your confidence and learn concrete tools to help you build your confidence and keep it strong.

Job Search Workshops: Tuesdays, August 30 – September 13, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Ready for a new job or a career change? Join us for one, two, or all three of these workshops. August 30: Job Search Strategies; September 6: Resume Strategies; September 13: Interview Strategies.

Making Career Choices: Tuesday, September 6, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Ready for a career change but don’t know where to start? This workshop will point you in the right direction. We will cover what to consider when making a career choice and resources to help you succeed. (Also offered Wednesday, September 7, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.)

Building a Strong Future: Tuesdays, September 27 – October 11, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Take steps toward work that aligns with your values and skills while also meeting your needs, such as desired salary and benefits. In three, 90-minute class sessions, you will begin to build your plan for the strong future you envision. (Also offered October 19 – November 2, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.)

Start a Business

Business Success Series: Wednesdays, September 7 – October 19, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Business Success is a series of eight online dynamic workshops, created to help you understand and manage the many components of starting and growing your business successfully. Register for one or more workshops in the series.

Introduction to Self-Employment: Wednesday, September 7, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Is self-employment the right choice for you? The class covers the pros and cons of owning your own business, steps needed for start-up, major elements of a business plan, and resources to help you succeed.

To sign up for any of the above classes, visit bit.ly/NVMEClasses or call toll-free in Maine: 800-442-2092.

