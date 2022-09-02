To the Editor:

Watch out for the Lemon, and I don’t mean the kind you eat.

Recently I purchased a used car at a local dealership, because it was well known I would be getting a good used car. Wrong! After some short months and very low mileage, transmission stopped working. So I had it towed back to the dealer. It was still under warranty, HOWEVER!

The assistant service manager told me that it was my fault for not driving the vehicle enough. He did tell me that the transmission was under warranty. However, I would have to pay $1,600 or I would not get the vehicle back, that it might take a year to repair. And I was not offered a loaner vehicle. So watch out for the lemons in dealerships. If there is a way? I am elderly.

Ronald J. Gallant

Chesterville

