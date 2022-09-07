MBHS Fall Sports Schedule 2022
Superintendent: Christian Elkington
Principal: Monique Poulin
Assistant Principal: Joel Smith
Assistant Principal: Todd Demmons
Athletic Director: Cyndi Pratt
Athletic Trainer: Heather Mitchell
Athletic Secretary: Amanda Barker
Date Varsity Football Time
8/20 @ Edward Little* 7:00
8/26 Vs. Leavitt*-POSTPONED 8/27 7:00
8/27 Vs. Leavitt 7:00
9/2 Vs. Brunswick 7:00
9/9 @ Falmouth 7:00
9/16 @ Deering 7:00
9/23 Vs. Winslow 7:00
9/30 Vs. Messalonskee (HC) 7:00
10/7 @ Lawrence 7:00
10/14 Vs. Lewiston 7:00
10/21 @ Gardiner 7:00
Date Field Hockey V JV
8/20 @ Winslow Playday* 8:30-3PM
8/24 Vs. Lawrence (at Kents Hill) * 4:00 5:15
8/27 Mt. Blue Playday* 8:00-2PM
8/29 Vs. Belfast (at Kents Hill) * 4:00 5:15
9/1 @ Hampden Academy 3:30
9/6 Vs. Edward Little 4:00 5:30
9/8 Vs. Oxford Hills 4:00 5:30
9/10 @ Messalonskee 10:00 11:30
9/13 @ Cony 4:00 5:30
9/15 Vs. Skowhegan 4:00 5:30
9/19 @ Mt. Ararat 6:30
9/22 Vs. Lewiston 4:00 5:30
9/24 @ Bangor 10:00 11:30
9/27 Vs. Brunswick 4:00 5:30
9/29 Vs. Messalonskee 4:00 5:30
10/4 Vs. Brewer 3:30 5:00
10/6 @ Skowhegan 3:30 5:00
10/12 @ Oxford Hills 6:30 4:30
Date JV Football Time
8/25 @ Skowhegan 5:00
9/5 @ Brunswick 4:30
9/12 Vs. Edward Little 4:00
9/19 Vs. Poland 4:00
9/26 @ Winslow 4:00
10/3 @ Messalonskee 4:00
10/10 Vs. Lawrence 4:00
10/17 @ Lewiston 4:00
* Pre-Season Games
All dates and times are subject to change. Updated schedule will be on MBHS website under Student Life during the season.
Date Girls Soccer V JV
8/20 @ Portland * 10:30 9:00
8/23 Vs. Waterville* 4:00
8/25 Vs. Oak Hill* 6:00 4:00
8/27 @ Hampden Play-Day* 12:00
9/1 @ Edward Little 3:30 5:15
9/6 Vs. Camden Hills 6:00 4:00
9/9 @ Lawrence 6:00 4:00
9/13 Vs. Skowhegan 6:00 4:00
9/15 Vs. Lawrence 6:00 4:00
9/20 @ Messalonskee 7:00 5:00
9/24 @ Hampden Academy 12:00 10:00
9/27 Vs. Mt. Ararat 6:00 4:00
10/1 @ Skowhegan 11:00 12:30
10/4 Vs. Brewer 6:00 4:00
10/7 @ Brunswick 6:00 4:15
10/11 Vs. Lewiston 6:00 4:00
10/15 Vs. Bangor 10:00 12:00
10/18 @ Oxford Hills 6:30 4:30
Date Boys Soccer V JV
8/19 Vs. Spruce* 4:00
8/23 @ Waterville* 4:00
8/25 @ Gardiner* 3:30 5:00
8/29 Vs. Carrabec* 4:00
8/30 Vs. Mt. Abram* 7:00 5:00
9/1 Vs. Edward Little 4:00 6:00
9/6 @ Camden Hills 4:00 6:00
9/9 Vs. Lawrenc 6:00 4:00
9/12 @ Skowhegan 3:30 5:00
9/15 @ Lawrence 6:00 4:00
9/20 Vs. Messalonskee 6:00 4:00
9/24 Vs. Hampden Academy 6:00 4:00
9/27 @ Mt. Ararat 7:00 5:15
9/29 Vs. Skowhegan 6:00 4:00
10/4 @ Brewer (Doyle Field) 6:30 4:30
10/7 Vs. Brunswick 6:00 4:00
10/11 @ Lewiston 6:00 4:00
10/13 @ Bangor 6:00 4:00
10/18 Vs. Oxford Hills 6:00 4:00
Date Golf Time
8/25 Vs. Camden Hills 3:30
8/31 Vs. Messalonskee 3:30
9/1 Vs. Oxford Hills/ Edward Little 3:30
9/6 @ Messalonskee 3:30
9/8 @ Skowhegan 3:30
9/12 Vs Skowhegan & Lewiston 3:30
9/14 @ Oxford Hills 3:30
9/20 @ Lewiston 3:30
9/26 Playoffs Round 1 TBD
9/28 Playoffs Round 2 TBD
10/1 KVAC Class A “Shootout”
(@ Brunswick GC)
2:30
10/4 State Qualifier (at Natanis) 10:00
Date Cross Country Time
8/26 @ Laliberte Invitational (Cony)* 4:00
9/2 Vs. Gardiner, Cony, Spruce Mt. 4:00/4:30
9/10 @ Quabacook Relays (Morse) 10:00
9/16 @ Leavitt 4:00/4:30
9/22 @ Lincoln 4:00/4:30
10/1 Festival of Champions (Belfast) 10:30
10/7 Mt. Blue Relays 4:00
10/15 KVAC Championships (Cony) TBD
10/22 North Regional Championship 11:00
10/25 Second Seven (Edward Little) 4:00
10/29 State Championship (Cumberland) 11:00
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Business
Retailers pull lobster from menus after ‘red list’ warning
-
Nation / World
Steve Bannon charged with money laundering in wall-building scheme
-
Nation / World
Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears
-
Nation / World
Police arrest Memphis man in livestreamed shootings; 4 dead
-
Crime
York County deputy fatally shoots New Hampshire man