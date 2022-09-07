MBHS Fall Sports Schedule 2022

Superintendent: Christian Elkington

Principal: Monique Poulin

Assistant Principal: Joel Smith

Assistant Principal: Todd Demmons

Athletic Director: Cyndi Pratt

Advertisement

Athletic Trainer: Heather Mitchell

Athletic Secretary: Amanda Barker

Date Varsity Football Time

8/20 @ Edward Little* 7:00

8/26 Vs. Leavitt*-POSTPONED 8/27 7:00

Advertisement

8/27 Vs. Leavitt 7:00

9/2 Vs. Brunswick 7:00

9/9 @ Falmouth 7:00

9/16 @ Deering 7:00

9/23 Vs. Winslow 7:00

9/30 Vs. Messalonskee (HC) 7:00

Advertisement

10/7 @ Lawrence 7:00

10/14 Vs. Lewiston 7:00

10/21 @ Gardiner 7:00

Date Field Hockey V JV

8/20 @ Winslow Playday* 8:30-3PM

Advertisement

8/24 Vs. Lawrence (at Kents Hill) * 4:00 5:15

8/27 Mt. Blue Playday* 8:00-2PM

8/29 Vs. Belfast (at Kents Hill) * 4:00 5:15

9/1 @ Hampden Academy 3:30

9/6 Vs. Edward Little 4:00 5:30

9/8 Vs. Oxford Hills 4:00 5:30

Advertisement

9/10 @ Messalonskee 10:00 11:30

9/13 @ Cony 4:00 5:30

9/15 Vs. Skowhegan 4:00 5:30

9/19 @ Mt. Ararat 6:30

9/22 Vs. Lewiston 4:00 5:30

9/24 @ Bangor 10:00 11:30

Advertisement

9/27 Vs. Brunswick 4:00 5:30

9/29 Vs. Messalonskee 4:00 5:30

10/4 Vs. Brewer 3:30 5:00

10/6 @ Skowhegan 3:30 5:00

10/12 @ Oxford Hills 6:30 4:30

Advertisement

Date JV Football Time

8/25 @ Skowhegan 5:00

9/5 @ Brunswick 4:30

9/12 Vs. Edward Little 4:00

9/19 Vs. Poland 4:00

9/26 @ Winslow 4:00

Advertisement

10/3 @ Messalonskee 4:00

10/10 Vs. Lawrence 4:00

10/17 @ Lewiston 4:00

* Pre-Season Games

All dates and times are subject to change. Updated schedule will be on MBHS website under Student Life during the season.

Advertisement

Date Girls Soccer V JV

8/20 @ Portland * 10:30 9:00

8/23 Vs. Waterville* 4:00

8/25 Vs. Oak Hill* 6:00 4:00

8/27 @ Hampden Play-Day* 12:00

9/1 @ Edward Little 3:30 5:15

Advertisement

9/6 Vs. Camden Hills 6:00 4:00

9/9 @ Lawrence 6:00 4:00

9/13 Vs. Skowhegan 6:00 4:00

9/15 Vs. Lawrence 6:00 4:00

9/20 @ Messalonskee 7:00 5:00

9/24 @ Hampden Academy 12:00 10:00

Advertisement

9/27 Vs. Mt. Ararat 6:00 4:00

10/1 @ Skowhegan 11:00 12:30

10/4 Vs. Brewer 6:00 4:00

10/7 @ Brunswick 6:00 4:15

10/11 Vs. Lewiston 6:00 4:00

10/15 Vs. Bangor 10:00 12:00

Advertisement

10/18 @ Oxford Hills 6:30 4:30

Date Boys Soccer V JV

8/19 Vs. Spruce* 4:00

8/23 @ Waterville* 4:00

8/25 @ Gardiner* 3:30 5:00

Advertisement

8/29 Vs. Carrabec* 4:00

8/30 Vs. Mt. Abram* 7:00 5:00

9/1 Vs. Edward Little 4:00 6:00

9/6 @ Camden Hills 4:00 6:00

9/9 Vs. Lawrenc 6:00 4:00

9/12 @ Skowhegan 3:30 5:00

Advertisement

9/15 @ Lawrence 6:00 4:00

9/20 Vs. Messalonskee 6:00 4:00

9/24 Vs. Hampden Academy 6:00 4:00

9/27 @ Mt. Ararat 7:00 5:15

9/29 Vs. Skowhegan 6:00 4:00

10/4 @ Brewer (Doyle Field) 6:30 4:30

Advertisement

10/7 Vs. Brunswick 6:00 4:00

10/11 @ Lewiston 6:00 4:00

10/13 @ Bangor 6:00 4:00

10/18 Vs. Oxford Hills 6:00 4:00

Date Golf Time

Advertisement

8/25 Vs. Camden Hills 3:30

8/31 Vs. Messalonskee 3:30

9/1 Vs. Oxford Hills/ Edward Little 3:30

9/6 @ Messalonskee 3:30

9/8 @ Skowhegan 3:30

9/12 Vs Skowhegan & Lewiston 3:30

Advertisement

9/14 @ Oxford Hills 3:30

9/20 @ Lewiston 3:30

9/26 Playoffs Round 1 TBD

9/28 Playoffs Round 2 TBD

10/1 KVAC Class A “Shootout”

(@ Brunswick GC)

Advertisement

2:30

10/4 State Qualifier (at Natanis) 10:00

Date Cross Country Time

8/26 @ Laliberte Invitational (Cony)* 4:00

9/2 Vs. Gardiner, Cony, Spruce Mt. 4:00/4:30

Advertisement

9/10 @ Quabacook Relays (Morse) 10:00

9/16 @ Leavitt 4:00/4:30

9/22 @ Lincoln 4:00/4:30

10/1 Festival of Champions (Belfast) 10:30

10/7 Mt. Blue Relays 4:00

10/15 KVAC Championships (Cony) TBD

10/22 North Regional Championship 11:00

10/25 Second Seven (Edward Little) 4:00

10/29 State Championship (Cumberland) 11:00

filed under: