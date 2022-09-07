SPRUCE MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL FALL ATHLETICS – 2022
Varsity/JV Field Hockey
8/22 @ Leavitt (s) 4:00/5:30
8/26 @ Oxford Hills (s) 6:00
8/27 @ Mt. Blue (s) Round Robin 8:00
8/31 @ Lisbon 3:30/5:00
9/2 H Oak Hill 3:30/5:00
9/7 @ Telstar 3:30
9/9 H Hall Dale 3:30
9/12 @ Boothbay 3:30
9/14 H Mtn. Valley 3:30/5:00
9/21 @ Winthrop 3:30/5:00
9/23 @ Dirigo 3:30/5:00
9/26 H Lisbon 3:30/5:00
9/28 @ Oak Hill 3:30/5:00
9/30 H Telstar 3:30
10/3 @ Hall Dale 3:30
10/5 H Dirigo*** 3:30/5:00
10/12 H Boothbay 3:30
Coaches – Rachael Mastine, Nicole Burgess Curtis
Cross Country
8/26 Bulldog Chall @ Madison 4:15B/4:45G
9/2 @ Mt. Blue 4:00B/4:30G
9/9 @ Telstar 4:15B/4:45G
9/16 @ Winthrop 4:15B/4:45G
9/22 Mid Season @ UMA 3:45B/4:15G
9/27 Home *** 3:45B/4:15G
10/5 @ Dirigo 3:45B/4:15G
10/15 @ UMA MVC’s 11B/12:30G
10/22 Regional Championships TBD
10/29 State Championships TBD
Coaches – Ben Geissinger
Varsity Football
8/20 Scrim H Dirigo 4:00
8/26 Exhib. @ Mtn. Valley 7:00
9/2 H MDI 7:00
9/9 @ Ellsworth 7:00
9/16 H Morse 7:00
9/23 @ Waterville 7:00
9/30 @ Camden Hills 7:00
10/7 H Mt. Ararat **** 7:00
10/14 @ Greely 7:00
Coach – David Frey,
JV Football
9/5 @ Dirigo 4:00
9/12 H Mtn. Valley 4:00
9/19 @ Morse 4:00
9/26 H Waterville 4:00
10/3 H Camden Hills 4:00
10/10 @ Mt. Ararat 1:00
10/17 H Greeley 4:00
Coach–
Golf
8/24 H Mtn. Valley 1:00
8/29 H Winthrop 3:00
9/6 @ Monmouth 2:30
9/7 H Dirigo 3:30
9/13 H Oak Hill 3:30
9/15 @ Mt. Abram 3:30
9/17 Mid Season Round @ TBA 3:30
9/19 @ Mtn. Valley 3:30
9/21 @ Oak Hill 3:30
9/23 H Mt. Abram 3:30
9/27 MVC Playoffs (Site TBD) 3:30
9/29 MVC Shootout @ Natanis 10:00
10/4 MVC Qualifier @ Natanis 10:00
Coach – Dianne Fenlason
Varsity/JV Girls Soccer
8/22 H Leavitt (s) 6:00
8/23 H Mt. Abram (s) 4:00
8/25 @ Mt. Blue (s) 4:00
8/27 H Rangeley (s) 11:00
9/1 H Hall Dale 5:30JV/7:00V
9/6 @ Madison 3:30/5:00
9/8 H Mtn. Valley 5:30JV/7:00V
9/13 @ Oak Hill 3:30/5:00
9/19 @ Carrabec 3:30/5:00
9/21 @ Lisbon 3:30
9/24 @ Monmouth-WInthrop 7:30
9/26 H Mt. Abram @ Dirigo 3:30/5:00
9/30 H Buckfield 6:00
10/4 @ Hall Dale 3:30/5:00
10/6 H Lisbon**** 3:30V
10/12 @ Mtn. Valley 4:30JV/6:00V
10/14 H Oak Hill @ Dirigo 3:30/5:00
10/17 H Carrabec 3:30
Coaches – Jacob Turner, Brianna Dugan, Chris Araujo
Varsity/JV Boys Soccer
8/19 @ Mt. Blue (s) 4:00/5:30
8/22 H Leavitt (s) 4:00
8/27 H Rangeley (s) 1:00
8/30 @ Lake Region (s) 4:00
9/1 H Lisbon 3:30
9/7 H Mtn. Valley 5:30JV/7:00V
9/9 @ Oak Hill 3:30/5:00
9/12 @ Winthrop 3:30/5:00
9/14 H Carrabec @ Dirigo 3:30V
9/16 @ Hall Dale 3:30/5:00
9/20 H Monmouth 3:30/5:00
9/27 @ Buckfield 3:30/5:00
9/29 H Mt. Abram @ Dirigo 3:30/5:00
10/3 @ Telstar 3:30/5:00
10/5 H Buckfield**** 7:00V
10/7 H Winthrop 3:30/5:00
10/11 @ Lisbon 3:30
10/17 @ Carrabec 3:30
V Coach– Adam Gettle, Noah Kenneborus, Josh Wilcox
