SPRUCE MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL FALL ATHLETICS – 2022

 Varsity/JV Field Hockey

8/22         @ Leavitt (s)                           4:00/5:30

8/26         @ Oxford Hills (s)                   6:00

8/27         @ Mt. Blue (s) Round Robin   8:00

8/31         @ Lisbon                                 3:30/5:00

9/2           H  Oak Hill                              3:30/5:00

9/7           @ Telstar                                 3:30

9/9           H Hall Dale                             3:30

9/12         @ Boothbay                             3:30

9/14         H  Mtn. Valley                         3:30/5:00

9/21         @ Winthrop                              3:30/5:00

9/23         @ Dirigo                                  3:30/5:00

9/26         H Lisbon                                  3:30/5:00

9/28         @ Oak Hill                              3:30/5:00

9/30         H Telstar                                  3:30

10/3         @ Hall Dale                             3:30

10/5         H Dirigo***                              3:30/5:00

10/12       H Boothbay                             3:30

Coaches –  Rachael Mastine, Nicole Burgess Curtis

Cross Country

8/26         Bulldog Chall @ Madison       4:15B/4:45G

9/2           @ Mt. Blue                              4:00B/4:30G

9/9           @ Telstar                                 4:15B/4:45G

9/16         @ Winthrop                              4:15B/4:45G

9/22         Mid Season @ UMA                3:45B/4:15G

9/27         Home ***                                  3:45B/4:15G

10/5         @ Dirigo                                  3:45B/4:15G

10/15       @ UMA MVC’s                        11B/12:30G

10/22       Regional Championships        TBD

10/29       State Championships             TBD

Coaches – Ben Geissinger

Varsity Football

8/20         Scrim H Dirigo                                        4:00

8/26         Exhib. @ Mtn. Valley                              7:00

9/2           H MDI                                                      7:00

9/9           @ Ellsworth                                            7:00

9/16         H Morse                                                  7:00

9/23         @ Waterville                                           7:00

9/30         @ Camden Hills                                      7:00

10/7         H Mt. Ararat ****                                       7:00

10/14       @ Greely                                                7:00

Coach – David Frey,

 

JV Football

9/5           @ Dirigo                                                 4:00

9/12         H Mtn. Valley                                          4:00

9/19         @ Morse                                                 4:00

9/26         H Waterville                                            4:00

10/3         H Camden Hills                                      4:00

10/10       @ Mt. Ararat                                            1:00

10/17       H Greeley                                                4:00

Coach–

 

Golf

8/24         H Mtn. Valley                                          1:00

8/29         H Winthrop                                             3:00

9/6           @ Monmouth                                          2:30

9/7           H Dirigo                                                  3:30

9/13         H Oak Hill                                                               3:30

9/15         @ Mt. Abram                                           3:30

9/17         Mid Season Round @ TBA                     3:30

9/19         @ Mtn. Valley                                        3:30

9/21         @ Oak Hill                                              3:30

9/23         H Mt. Abram                                            3:30

9/27         MVC Playoffs (Site TBD)                        3:30

9/29         MVC Shootout @ Natanis                      10:00

10/4         MVC Qualifier @ Natanis                        10:00

Coach – Dianne Fenlason

 

Varsity/JV Girls Soccer

8/22         H Leavitt (s)                            6:00

8/23         H Mt. Abram (s)                      4:00

8/25         @ Mt. Blue (s)                         4:00

8/27         H  Rangeley (s)                      11:00

9/1           H Hall Dale                             5:30JV/7:00V

9/6           @ Madison                             3:30/5:00

9/8           H Mtn. Valley                          5:30JV/7:00V

9/13         @ Oak Hill                              3:30/5:00

9/19         @ Carrabec                           3:30/5:00

9/21         @ Lisbon                                3:30

9/24         @ Monmouth-WInthrop          7:30

9/26         H Mt. Abram @ Dirigo            3:30/5:00

9/30         H Buckfield                             6:00

10/4         @ Hall Dale                            3:30/5:00

10/6         H Lisbon****                            3:30V

10/12       @ Mtn. Valley                         4:30JV/6:00V

10/14       H Oak Hill               @ Dirigo                 3:30/5:00

10/17       H Carrabec                             3:30

Coaches –  Jacob Turner, Brianna Dugan, Chris Araujo

Varsity/JV Boys Soccer

8/19         @ Mt. Blue (s)                         4:00/5:30

8/22         H Leavitt (s)                            4:00

8/27         H Rangeley (s)                       1:00

8/30         @ Lake Region (s)                 4:00

9/1           H Lisbon                                  3:30

9/7           H  Mtn. Valley                         5:30JV/7:00V

9/9           @  Oak Hill                             3:30/5:00

9/12         @ Winthrop                             3:30/5:00

9/14         H Carrabec @ Dirigo             3:30V

9/16         @ Hall Dale                           3:30/5:00

9/20         H Monmouth                           3:30/5:00

9/27         @ Buckfield                            3:30/5:00

9/29         H Mt. Abram @ Dirigo            3:30/5:00

10/3         @ Telstar                                 3:30/5:00

10/5         H Buckfield****                        7:00V

10/7         H Winthrop                             3:30/5:00

10/11       @ Lisbon                                3:30

10/17       @ Carrabec                            3:30

V Coach– Adam Gettle, Noah Kenneborus, Josh Wilcox     

 

