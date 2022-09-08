FARMINGTON — The Franklin County offices will be closed from noon to 1 p.m. Friday for a county employee appreciation barbecue at the County Way campus where the jail, the Sheriff’s Office and communications center are located.
The county Courthouse and the District Attorney’s Office will be closed for that hour. Signs will be posted on the door to inform the public. Commissioners are also invited to attend, according to County Administrator Amy Bernard.
