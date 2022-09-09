PHILLIPS — The Narrow Gauge Annual Quilt Show, ” A Stitch in Time”, was held during the 63rd Annual Phillips Old Home Days at the Library Studio adjacent to the Paul G. Whittemore Building on Main Street. Deemed “a huge success” by members, it showcased more than forty quilts, each one accompanied by a bit of history written by the owners.



According to Sheila Driscoll, president of Narrow Gauge Quilters, “Over a hundred visitors, young and old, marveled at the artistry and colors.”



The antique 1890’s Friendship Quilt, on loan from the Phillips Historical Society, had beautifully embroidered names in red, including Reed, Wing, Voter, Dunham, Sargent, Stinchfield, and Davenport, descendants of whose families continue to live in the Phillips and Strong area. Other especially unique pieces included “Grandfather Pare’s Quilt”, which told a World War II veteran’s story, and “Auntie’s Love”, which related the touching tale of a young girl’s 18th birthday present.



The highlight of the show was the People’s Choice Award. This went to the Wood Island Lighthouse Quilt designed and pieced by Sandy Wilbur of Madrid. Guests lingered over this quilt, examining the quilter’s skill in replicating the actual Biddeford Pool Lighthouse.



Narrow Gauge Quilters also created a special Mt. Abram Basketball Quilt in memory of Thomas Deckard-Madore. This was presented to Kelley and Rick Norton, Thomas’ great-aunt and -uncle.



The Mt. Blue Memories raffle quilt was won by Paula Bulger of Farmington, who generously donated it to a dear friend who is undergoing chemotherapy.



“Such is the caring spirit of the Phillips Old Home Days, which the Narrow Gauge quilters are proud to support each year,” stated Sheila Driscoll enthusiastically.



Proceeds from this event will be given to local community charities.

In other Old Home Days news, t he breakfast basket door prize was won by Ansen Pillsbury, son of Casey Bredeau of Phillips.

