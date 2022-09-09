PORTLAND — Adult learners returning to school may be eligible for scholarships from the Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF).

Eligible scholarship recipients will receive a one or two-year certificate or four-year degree at the end of the program and meet one of the following requirements: be over the age of 25, work full time while enrolled in school, have dependents, be financially independent, have not received a standard high school diploma, or delayed college enrollment.

In 2021, MaineCF awarded 149 adult learner scholarships totaling $556,550.

The deadline for applications is Nov. 15. For complete guidelines and to apply, visit

PORTLAND & ELLSWORTH — Adult learners returning to school may be eligible for scholarships from the Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF).

Eligible scholarship recipients will receive a one or two-year certificate or four-year degree at the end of the program and meet one of the following requirements: be over the age of 25, work full time while enrolled in school, have dependents, be financially independent, have not received a standard high school diploma, or delayed college enrollment.

In 2021, MaineCF awarded 149 adult learner scholarships totaling $556,550.

The deadline for applications is November 15. For complete guidelines and to apply, visit www.mainecf.org/find-a-scholarship. For more information, contact Jackie Shannon, scholarship coordinator, at 207-412-2004 or [email protected]

The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise and strong investments. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Franklin Journal Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles