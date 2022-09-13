RUMFORD – The grand opening of the Best Western Plus Rumford Falls, located at 50 Prospect Ave., took place Thursday.

The newly constructed property is owned by Pennacook Falls Investments, Ltd. and boasts 63 total guestrooms, 12 of which are deluxe suites.

Tony Carter, president of Pennacook Falls Investments, Ltd., had gotten out of the hospital just four hours prior following a 13-day stay, to be here.

“We’ve been at this project since 2014. It’s really taken a toll on a lot of us,” he said, adding after a pause, “We saw it through,” followed by a resounding round of applause.

Carter said when the excavation of the site was in its early stages, they were digging up ‘Volkswagen-sized’ boulders. “That was the least of our problems. But we got there. We had a lot of Brownfield cleanup, we got everything mitigated, so we have a very clean site here.”

He said the idea for the project was energized by then Rumford Economic Developer Jim Rinaldo, who became one of the investors.

Rinaldo asked Carter and Andy St. Pierre their thoughts about starting a motel in Rumford. “We pursued it and we ended up raising some initial investors and today, we have 29 investors total with varying amounts of capital, that helped bring this to fruition.

Carter said, “We’re pretty proud of what’s been done. Despite the obstacles of the site, the financing, the pandemic, we brought a top-notch facility to the town we love.”

He added, “It’s going to be a great economic benefit, and I would say it’s already exceeding our expectations…It’s pretty exciting, especially having a finished product. We felt that if we build, other businesses will come. That was our mission.”

Carter said, “I can’t thank everybody enough for all the hard work, a lot of dedication, and a lot of commitment through seven years.

Senator Lisa Keim (D-Oxford) said, “If ever love for community, perseverance and determination could look like a hotel, this is what it would look like, right here.”

Chris Brennick, chairman of the Rumford Board of Selectmen, thanked those involved with making this project happen. Following up on Carter’s statement that if they build, other businesses will come, he said, “We already see there’s another store opening downtown…This is not a finishing. This is a starting point.”

In a written statement, Andy St. Pierre said, “The Lord God deserves all the credit for the completion of the Best Western PLUS Rumford Falls Hotel because over the past seven years He brought all the right participants together at just the right time to navigate the construction and financing activities and overcome the trials associated with finishing the project, especially through the COVID pandemic. He is a mighty God, and I am deeply grateful to Him for His blessing.”

Each of the hotel’s guestrooms comes complete with a large flat-screen television, mini fridge, coffee maker and microwave. Amenities at the contemporary hotel include electric vehicle charging stations, a fitness center, an indoor heated saltwater pool, outdoor patio and firepit, guest laundry facilities and a sundry shop with curated local products.

The property also offers a spacious 425-square-foot meeting room that can comfortably accommodate 18 people, as well as a business center located off the lobby. Whether staying for business or pleasure, guests can rest assured they’ll stay connected with free wireless internet throughout the hotel and can enjoy complimentary hot breakfast each morning.

Conveniently located along Route 2, Best Western Plus Rumford Falls provides easy access to the area’s most desirable attractions.

