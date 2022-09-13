Sunday afternoon, Sept. 11, the National Anthem was sung, a prayer said and wreaths placed at the First Responders Memorial in Union Park in Livermore Falls to remember those first responders who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks occurring 21 years ago. Seen preparing to place the wreaths are Livermore Fire Captain Donald Castonguay at left and Jay Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Corey Leclerc. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
The color guard from VFW Post 3335 in Jay participated in a brief ceremony to remember first responders and others affected by the terrorist attacks 21 years ago Sunday afternoon, Sept. 11, in Livermore Falls. Seen from left are John Dube, Don Frechette, David Lachapelle and Larry Bilodeau. Bilodeau later gave a prayer. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
A remembrance ceremony was held to honor those affected by the terrorist attacks Sept. 11, 2001, Sunday afternoon, Sept. 11, in Union Park in Livermore Falls. Seen from left are Brenda Deojay, Kim Cote, Janice Sweeney, Nancy Donnell, Linda Brackett and Gail Dube. They are members of area veterans auxiliaries. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Members of area fire departments salute while Faith Maurais sings the National Anthem at a 9/11 remembrance ceremony Sunday afternoon, Sept. 11, in Livermore Falls. Pictured from left are Greg Glidden, Jay Fire Rescue; Lt. Gary Wright, Jay Fire Rescue; Deputy Chief Corey Leclerc, Jay Fire Rescue and Donald Castonguay, Livermore Fire Chief. Not pictured are Maurais, a student at Spruce Mountain High School and Robyn Ball, Jay Fire Rescue. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser