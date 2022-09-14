Mallett School student Addyson Miller holds applesauce made from apples grown at the school in Farmington. Submitted photo

FARMINGTON — Students and staff at Mallett School recently picked apples from trees at the school.

“Over the years, we’ve been planting fruit trees whenever a staff member retires and now have ten apple trees bearing fruit, as well as three young peach trees,” Principal Tracy Williams said in an email last week. “Last spring Dave Fuller, now retired from the Cooperative Extension, came and helped me prune the trees and use spacers on some of them.
“We’ve had a really good yield this time (and I had to put up deer deterrents!). So, classes have been picking and making applesauce and doing measuring activities with the apples.”

Mallett School students from left Jackson, Maliyah, Killian and Quentin look at applesauce in Alora Ross’ classroom in the Farmington school. Second graders picked apples from trees on the school grounds, then made applesauce and used the apples in measuring activities. Submitted photo

Mrs. Webber’s class at Mallett School in Farmington recently picked apples from trees planted on the school grounds. Submitted photo

Carter Mitchell reaches for an apple in a tree at Mallett School in Farmington. Submitted photo

 

