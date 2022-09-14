FARMINGTON — Students and staff at Mallett School recently picked apples from trees at the school.

“Over the years, we’ve been planting fruit trees whenever a staff member retires and now have ten apple trees bearing fruit, as well as three young peach trees,” Principal Tracy Williams said in an email last week. “Last spring Dave Fuller, now retired from the Cooperative Extension, came and helped me prune the trees and use spacers on some of them.

“We’ve had a really good yield this time (and I had to put up deer deterrents!). So, classes have been picking and making applesauce and doing measuring activities with the apples.”

