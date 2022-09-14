FARMINGTON— Stylists at Hair Designs Unlimited will hold a fundraiser Saturday to bring awareness to breast cancer and raise money for the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care in Augusta.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 185 Front St., No. 101, behind Depot Laundry.

Among the offerings are pink hair extensions or pink braids for $5 each, as well as temporary tattoos and food. The salon will offer a steamed hot dog, bag of chips and bottled water for $5.

“We will also be selling raffle tickets for our jam packed baskets and bake sale,” said Mindy Enman, one of the stylists and organizers.

Lots of local businesses have donated items to the baskets.

The salon and its stylists have raised more than $3,400 for the center over the years.

